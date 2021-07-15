EAM Jaishankar Concludes Dushanbe Visit With Bilateral Meeting With Tajik Foreign Minister

India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on July 14 concluded his two-day visit to Dushanbe with a bilateral meeting with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin. In the meeting, Jaishankar stressed the importance of the strategic partnership between the two countries. EAM S Jaishankar in his tweet wrote, "Agreed that the strategic partnership between India and Tajikistan is even more relevant in the coming times."

Jaishankar concludes visit to Dushanbe

S Jaishankar thanked Sirojiddin Muhriddin for his hospitality and consideration. S Jaishankar visited Tajikistan Foreign at the invitation of Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, to participate in the meetings of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers. Jaishankar attended the meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers and the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan. Jaishankar on Wednesday at the meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers and the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan presented India's view on the ongoing situation in the war-torn country. In his address at the meeting of the SCO foreign ministers contact group on Afghanistan in Dushanbe, Jaishankar emphasised the need for ensuring that Kabul's neighbours are not "threatened by terrorism, separatism, and extremism". Jaishankar on Twitter wrote, "The world is against seizure of power by violence and force. It will not legitimise such actions." External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Haneef Atmar and discussed the situation in the war-torn country.

Jaishankar met Chinese Foreign Minister

Jaishankar also met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the SCO in Dushanbe. EAM S Jaishankar took to Twitter to share the details regarding the meeting. Sharing pictures of the meeting, Jaishankar tweeted, “Concluded a one-hour bilateral meeting with State Councilor and FM Wang Yi of China on the sidelines of Dushanbe SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting. Discussions focused on the outstanding issues along the LAC in the Western Sector.” During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar expressed that the unilateral change of status quo was not acceptable. The External Affairs Minister also made it clear full restoration is essential for 'development' in bilateral ties with China . The two counterparts also agreed on a Senior Military Commanders meeting to be held soon.

