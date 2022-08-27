EAM Jaishankar Discusses Strategic Sectors, G20 & UN Reforms With Argentina FM Cafiero

The Minister of External Affairs of India, S Jaishankar on Friday co-chaired a Joint Commission Meeting with Argentina’s Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero at San Martin Palace, Buenos Aires and discussed a number of topics, including people-to-people relations, nuclear challenges, and defence. Jaishankar, who was on a three-nation trip, visited Argentina from August 25 to 26 at the request of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, and Worship Cafiero, as per a statement from MEA (Ministry of External Affairs).

Giving details about the meeting, Jaishankar wrote on Twitter, “A wide-ranging and productive Joint Commission Meeting co-chaired with FM @SantiagoCafiero of Argentina.” In a subsequent tweet, Jaishankar said that they held a thorough review encompassing strategic sectors such as infrastructure projects, energy and lithium, defence, space, and nuclear challenges, commerce as well as investment including market access, agriculture, and animal husbandry.

The two leaders discussed a number of topics

The two leaders have also discussed the G20 and UN reform, India-MERCOSUR and India-CELAC relations, digital technology, yoga promotion, and people-to-people linkages. They even exchanged views on pharma and Ayurveda.

A wide ranging and productive Joint Commission Meeting co-chaired with FM @SantiagoCafiero of Argentina. pic.twitter.com/TOLWgE9N8I — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 26, 2022

Discussions also covered pharma & Ayurveda ; digital; S&T; training, development partnership, yoga promotion and people to people ties.



Exchanged views on the G20 and UN reform; India-MERCOSUR & India-CELAC ties.



Witnessed exchange of agreement on mineral resources. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 26, 2022

During the meeting, both the Ministers recalled the in-depth conversations that President of the Argentine Republic Alberto Fernandez, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had during their first face-to-face encounter on June 26, 2022, in Munich, outside of the G7 Summit.

In addition to this, India and Argentina, the two sizable and dynamic democracies, strengthened their relationship with the Strategic Partners in the year 2019. As per the statement, democracy, freedom, the rule of law, respect for human rights, and state territorial integrity served as the foundation for this alliance.

Jaishankar paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Argentina

Meanwhile, at Republica de la India street in Argentina, EAM Jaishankar paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Paid homage to the Mahatma at Republica de la India street. He is a universal icon of international understanding and goodwill.” Jaishankar also engaged with the Indian diaspora in Argentina and told them about India's unmatched support for them.

Paid homage to the Mahatma at República de la India street.



He is a universal icon of international understanding and goodwill.



A warm Chai pe Charcha on a cold morning with the Indian community. Conveyed the affection and support of their motherland. pic.twitter.com/S4EmLzKSK4 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 26, 2022

Apart from this, EAM also paid homage to the commander by visiting the General Jose de San Martin Monument in Buenos Aires. “The freedom struggles he led remain an inspiration for the Global South,” he wrote on Twitter.

Paid tribute at the Monument of General Jose de San Martin.



The freedom struggles he led remain an inspiration for the Global South. pic.twitter.com/jrNFuoJQP5 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 26, 2022

Furthermore, in Buenos Aires, Jaishankar had a vibrant discussion with the business sector of Argentina. He further noticed a significant growth in the bilateral trade between the two nations. “Its sustainability requires greater two-way access and addressing non-tariff and regulatory constraints,” he added.

A lively interaction with the Argentine business community this morning in Buenos Aires.



Noted the substantial increase in our bilateral trade. Its sustainability requires greater two way access and addressing non-tariff and regulatory constraints. pic.twitter.com/h05uliQSuv — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 26, 2022

Notably, S Jaishankar is now finishing off the three-nation tour to South American nations in Argentina. he had already visited Paraguay and Brazil before Argentina.

(Image: Twitter/ @DrSJaishankar)