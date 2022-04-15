External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Thursday met with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York and held a “wide-ranging discussion” about the global impact of the Russia-Ukraine war. EAM and the UN chief also exchanged views on Afghanistan and Myanmar. Guterres also expressed his interest in working with India ‘to effectively address important contemporary challenges’.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar elaborated that while discussing the Ukraine conflict, they “especially” talked about the food and energy security, impact on developing nations. EAM also said that he appreciated Guterres’ interest in working with India to address the challenges.

Jaishankar had arrived in New York to meet with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. On Thursday (local time), he was received by India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti. Jaishankar’s meeting with Guterres follows a 2+2 ministerial dialogue with the United States, including Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. While EAM travelled to New York from Washington, Singh arrived in Hawaii for a visit to the headquarters of the US Indo-Pacific Command.

India got elected to four UN ECOSOC Bodies

Jaishankar-Guterres meet came as India on Wednesday got elected to four United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) bodies, according to the tweet by the country’s mission to the UN. The four bodies include the Commission for Social Development, Committee on NGOs, Commission on Science & Technology for Development, and Committee for Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights. Out of these, India was re-elected to the Committee for Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights with Ambassador Preeti Saran representing the country.

It is to note here that last year, India was elected to only three ECOSOC bodies -- Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, the Executive Board of UN Women, and the Executive Board of the World Food Programme. The United Nations (UN) Charter established ECOSOC in 1945 as one of the six key organs of the UN.

