EAM Jaishankar Hails Indo-ASEAN Partnership; Calls Special FMs' Meet 'warm & Productive'

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday hailed the Indo-ASEAN partnership and called on to strive towards deepening, broadening and upgrading the cooperation. Notably, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a political and economic union of 10 countries including, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Addressing a Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, Jaishankar said that India places a high significance on ASEAN's role in the Indo-Pacific.

Jaishankar further outlined that the Indo-Pacific Oceans initiative and the ASEAN outlook on the Indo-Pacific are becoming increasingly synergistic. Speaking further, he claimed that India-ASEAN cooperation is a crucial stabilising factor as the world recovers from the COVID pandemic and faces new energy, food, and fertiliser security problems. "The last three decades have seen a transformation in regional architecture and beyond, driven by our achievements. We are resolved that the coming ones should build on that foundation," the External Affairs Minister added.

India supports a strong, united, and prosperous ASEAN: Dr Jaishankar

Jaishankar went on to say that India strongly supports a strong, united, and prosperous ASEAN that fully recognises Indo-Pacific's relevance. He also stressed that ASEAN has served as a shining example of regionalism, multilateralism, and globalisation. "ASEAN has always stood tall as a beacon of regionalism, multilateralism and globalisation. It has successfully carved out a niche for itself in the region and provided a foundation for the evolving strategic and economic architecture in the Indo-Pacific," he said. According to Jaishankar, a better-connected India and ASEAN would be in a greater position to support decentralised globalisation and resilient as well as reliable supply chains that the international community needs today.

Two-day Indo-ASEAN begins in New Delhi

It is significant to mention here that India is hosting a two-day meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers from June 16 to 17, marking the 30th anniversary of the country's relations with the group. Beginning Thursday, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers will also exchange views to boost cooperation as New Delhi ramped up efforts to increase engagement in the Indo-pacific region. This year has also been designated as the India-ASEAN friendship year.

