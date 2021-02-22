EAM Jaishankar Hands Over 1 Lakh Doses Of Made In India COVID-19 Vaccine To Mauritius PM

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Monday delivered the second consignment of made in India COVID-19 vaccines, Covishield to Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth during the first day of the two-day visit to the African nation. This is in addition to India’s previous donation of 100,000 Covishield jabs to Mauritius last month after which Jugnauth had said, “We are deeply grateful to India for donating 100,000 doses of Covishield to Mauritius as part of its Mission ‘Vaccine Maitri’”.

India’s helping hand - always over the horizon.



Symbolically handed over 100,000 additional doses of commercially procured Made in India Covid vaccines.#VaccineMaitri pic.twitter.com/nI8QB5AK1h — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 22, 2021

Apart from novel coronavirus vaccines, the major outcomes of Jaishankar’s Mauritius visit reportedly include the signing of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Mauritius, $100 million Line of Credit (LoC) with the African nation, a contract for an 8 MW solar plant, MoU on Consumer Protection.

Taking the foreground amid the COVID-19 pandemic, India has delivered domestically manufactured coronavirus vaccines to a number of nations with the most recent shipments arriving in Mongolia, Maldives, Serbia. In totality, India has given 200,000 Covishield jabs to Mauritius and as per reports, the African nation has requested 200,000 more COVID-19 vaccines.

EAM Jaishankar said, "As one of our key priority partners, 100,000 doses of 'made in India' COVID vaccine reached Mauritius immediately after we rolled out our own vaccination program. It was clear demonstration of extraordinary relationship b/w our countries & place Mauritius holds in our hearts."

"Through the 23 tons of essential medicines, half a billion tablets of HCQ, a special consignment of ayurvedic medicines & a 14-member medical assistance team under our 'Mission SAGAR', India's helping hand was always over the horizon. During the course of the past year, through trying times brought about by the COVID pandemic, India stood together with the people of Mauritius," he added in a joint India-Mauritius statement.

India-Mauritius sign FTA

In one of the significant outcomes of External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar to Mauritius, India on Monday signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Mauritius. It is the first such arrangement that India struck with any African country. Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth hailed the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation & Partnership Agreement (CECPA) as “far-reaching” and said that it would unleash new as well as expanded opportunities in trade, goods & services, investment, economic cooperation & technical assistance.

In a joint statement on February 22, Mauritius PM said that the nation aspires to play a greater role in India’s engagement in Africa. Jugnauth said that CECPA will further encourage Indian entrepreneurs to invest not only in Mauritius but also in the entire region consolidating the joint ambition to make the African nation the “centre of excellence”.

Thank PM @JugnauthKumar for receiving me. Conveyed warm greetings from PM @narendramodi. Commend management of the pandemic under his leadership. pic.twitter.com/rdlMgCBPQr — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 22, 2021

