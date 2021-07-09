EAM Jaishankar Hands Over Holy Relics Of St. Queen Ketevan To Georgia On Behalf Of GOI

In an interesting development overseas, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, on July 9, handed over a part of the Holy Relic of St Queen to the government and the people of Georgia. The Georgian Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister David Zalkaliani later shared his glee and said that the gesture would "definitely" strengthen ties between both nations.

Upon consideration of the persistent request from the Georgian side for the permanent transfer of the Holy Relics and also taking into account the historical, religious, and spiritual sentiments that are attached to the St. Queen Ketevan by the Georgian people EAM Jaishankar, during his two-day visit to Georgia, decided to gift one part of Holy Relics to the people and government.

Taking to Twitter, EAM Jaishankar defined the moment as "emotional". He wrote, "Warmly welcomed in Tbilisi by FM DZalkaliani. Blessed to hand over the holy relics of St. Queen Ketevan to the people of Georgia. An emotional moment..."

Georgia's Minister for Foreign Affairs, David Zalkaliani, acknowledged the thoughtful gesture and viewed the visit to "play a huge role in strengthening ties" between both countries. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Delighted to welcome my counterpart Dr S Jaishankar on his first visit to, who has brought the relics of 's Queen Ketevan. This visit is to definitely play a huge role in strengthening ties between our countries and upgrade our relations to a completely new level."

What is the significance of Holy Relics of St Queen Ketevan?

St. Queen Ketevan was a 17th century Georgian Queen who attained martyrdom owing to non-conversion of religion. Her relics were found in 2005 at the St. Augustine Convent in Old Goa, India, basis medieval Portuguese records. They are believed to have been brought to Goa in 1627 and interred at St. Augustine Complex.

At the instance of the Archaeological Survey of India, the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, carried out a DNA analysis that confirmed its authenticity.

In 2017, at the request of the Georgian Government, India had sent the Relics to Georgia for an exhibition for six months. The Relics were personally greeted by His Holiness and Beatitude Ilia II, the Catholicos-Patriarch of Georgia along with many Georgians on 23 September 2017.

This loan of Relics was extended for another six months and was returned to India on 30 September 2018. The Holy Relics reportedly spent the year travelling to different Churches of Georgia. Considering persistent requests of the Georgian side for the permanent transfer of the Holy Relics and also taking into account the historical, religious and spiritual sentiments that are attached to the St. Queen Ketevan by the Georgian people, Government of India has decided to gift one part of the Holy Relics government and people of Georgia. This shall strengthen the bond and understanding between India and Georgia.