EAM Jaishankar Holds Bilateral Talks With Russian FM; Agrees To SCO, BRICS Cooperation

In telephonic dialogue, the two counterparts agreed to focus on economy, investments, nuclear energy, space, high technology, healthcare and bilateral issues.

India’s External affairs minister S Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrovreviewed discussed bilateral relations, and followed up on the 21st edition of the bilateral annual summit which was held in new Delhi on December 6.

In a telephonic dialogue, the two counterparts agreed to focus on economy, investments, nuclear energy, space, high technology, healthcare and resolving practical issues related to the bilateral ties, according to reports. EAM Jaishankar and Lavrov confirmed the intention to consistently strengthen relations of the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries.

The two exchanged the outcome related to the maiden 2 + 2 Ministerial (Foreign & Defence Ministerial meet) held in Indian capital, New delhi. 

The two ministers agreed to enhance India and Russia's bilateral cooperation and take further steps to expand interaction in regional and international affairs, including cooperation in the SCO, BRICS, RIC, as well as in the UN and the UN Security Council.

Th two counterparts also exchanged views on preparations for the upcoming high-level contacts, including a meeting of the Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation, as well as meetings between the leadership of the Foreign Ministries, a statement from Russian government read. The talks come as Russia's Deputy PM Yury Borisov is expected to make a visit to India for the Inter-Governmental Commission meet.

President Putin & PM Modi attended 21st edition of the Annual Summit

The 21st edition of the Annual Summit held in New Delhi on December 6 was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. PM Modi said that the pandemic did not dent the relationship between both countries and ties continue to strengthen between the two.

He also acknowledged that New Delhi and Moscow's strategic partnership continues to become stronger. Putin called India a 'great power' and 'a time-tested friend'.

"Last year the trade has decreased by 17%, this year in the first nine months of this year, we see an increase by 38%," Putin said. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. Both leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in areas of cooperation including politics, strategy, economy, energy, military and security, science and technology, culture and humanitarian cooperation. 

