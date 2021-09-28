EAM Jaishankar In Mexico To Discuss Bilateral & Trade Ties; Pays Homage To Mahatma Gandhi

Union Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, who is is on a two-day visit to Mexico, paid his homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of the anniversary of Mexican independence. In a tweet on Monday, Jaishankar shared images from Mexico city where he is seen paying his respects to the statue of Gandhi.

Paid my homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Mexico City today.



Particularly appropriate on the occasion of the anniversary of Mexican independence. pic.twitter.com/jszLwAJpiH — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 27, 2021

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar is on an official visit to the Latin American nation to hold discussions regarding bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and other sectors. Earlier, he visited the Grandeur of Mexico exhibition on the return of heritage and shared several glimpses of his visit. The pictures showed First Lady Beatriz Gutierrez Muller, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, Defence Minister Luis Cresencio, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

Attended the Grandeur of Mexico exhibition on the return of heritage.



Pleasure to meet First Lady @BeatrizGMuller, Foreign Minister @m_ebrard and Defence Minister @Luis_C_Sandoval. pic.twitter.com/qBBpRplzCd — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 27, 2021

EAM S Jaishankar visits Mexico

Jaishankar arrived in Mexico after concluding his visit to the United Nations General Assembly session. This is Jaishankar's first visit to Mexico as an External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He was received by Mexico's Minister of Finance and Public Credit, Rogelio Ramirez de la O with whom he had discussions on the COVID-19 pandemic. He is taking part in the commemorative events of the 200th anniversary of the consolidation of Mexican Independence along with other world leaders.



"An External Affairs Minister’s visit from India after 41 years," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Two continents. Two civilizations. Shared concerns. Participated at an event on Returned Heritage in Mexico city. Pleasure to meet President López Obrador there," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter with an image of the Mexican President from the exhibition.

Mexico which is India's second-largest trade partner in Latin America holds a significant role in the economic development of the country. Furthermore, India's exports and imports with Mexico are valued at more than 10,000 billion US dollars.

On one hand, India's exports include several vehicles, auto parts, chemicals, aluminium products, electrical machinery, electrical equipment, and many more, while the imports include crude oil, electrical goods, and machinery from Mexico. India and Mexico are members of the United Nations Security Council for the 2021-22 time period. Meanwhile, Jaishankar during the UNGA session met several world leaders and held discussions on matters concerning majorly focusing on Afghanistan.

