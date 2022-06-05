EAM Jaishankar Meets Czech Republic's MEPs; Discusses India-EU Ties, Indo-Pacific & More

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Sunday, met with a delegation of Czech Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) and held a discussion on India's ties with European Union (EU) and the Czech Republic. During the meeting, the leaders also discussed various key issues such as the Indo-Pacific, food and energy security and digital cooperation. Notably, EAM Jaishankar is on a four-day visit to Slovakia and the Czech Republic in an attempt to boost bilateral relations with the two central European nations.

"Began my engagements in Prague by meeting a delegation of Czech MEPs. A good discussion on India's ties with the EU and the Czech Republic, the Indo-Pacific, food and energy security and digital cooperation," Jaishankar wrote in a Twitter post. During his visit, Jaishankar is also expected to meet his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavský to have a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation. The meeting between two leaders holds importance as the Czech Republic will also be holding the EU Presidency from 1 July 2022. In addition to his engagements with the political leaders, Jaishankar will also meet the Indian diaspora including students in the Czech Republic.

Jaishankar refutes claims of Russian gasoline being trans-shipped from India

Further, India has stated that Europe should refrain from seeing Russian crude oil imports through a political lens. "We don't send people to buy Russian oil, we send people to buy oil in the market, buy the best oil," EAM Jaishankar said while addressing GLOBSEC 2022 Bratislava forum on June 3. He also dismissed claims of Russian gasoline being trans-shipped from India.

"Understand the oil market; there is a massive supply shortfall. There is an acute physical shortage of oil, and obtaining it is tough. And it would be insane for a country like India to buy oil from someone else and sell it to someone else. This is nonsense," Jaishankar remarked.

EAM Jaishankar thanks Slovakian PM for support during Operation Ganga

It is significant to mention here that EAM Jaishankar also met with Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger, on June 3, and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings and appreciation for support during Operation Ganga. Notably, Operation Ganga was an evacuation mission launched by the Ministry of External Affairs to bring back Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine after Russia launched a full-fledged war on February 24.

During his visit to Bratislava from June 2 to June 4, EAM Jaishankar also held a meeting with his Slovakian counterpart Ivan Korcok and reviewed bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

