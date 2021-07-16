EAM Jaishankar Meets EU High Representative Borrell, Discusses Situation In Afghanistan

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on July 16 met with Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of EU Commission. Sharing an image with Borrell, EAM wrote on Twitter on Friday that both leaders agreed to consult “closely” on the crisis prevailing in Afghanistan as the Taliban continues to gain territory. Jaishankar also informed that he and the EU official discussed the challenges faced by both sides while noting the progress in bilateral cooperation after the May 8 summit.

Nice to meet EU HRVP @JosepBorrellF. Agreed to consult closely on Afghanistan. Discussed challenges faced by EU and India. Noted the progress in our cooperation after the May 8 Summit. pic.twitter.com/nkGhXU6hCv — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 16, 2021

Earlier, Jaishankar also discussed issues in Afghanistan with Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister of State Foreign Commonwealth& Development Affairs(South Asia, Commonwealth, UN). EAM also discussed bilateral cooperation, the COVID-19 crisis and United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Jaishankar on Friday spoke at the Connectivity Conference in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. He said, “India’s focus in last few years has been to rebuild old links. India’s horizons extend from Vladivostok to the Gulf and East-Africa.”

“For reliable connectivity within and through Afghanistan, the world must have confidence in its governance,” he added.

Met UK MOS Lord @tariqahmadbt. Discussed our bilateral cooperation, Covid issues, UNSC and Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/Tz2149A5UA — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 16, 2021

Thank President Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan for receiving me.



Appreciated his references to Charaka, Sushruta, Brahmagupta in our connectivity history. India and Uzbekistan drive the inter-regional connectivity. pic.twitter.com/ykRIAJtiUT — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 16, 2021

Present situation in Afghanistan

Presently, as foreign troops are withdrawing from Afghanistan, the Taliban has raged in the war-stricken country. As per reports, the extremist group has already acquired at least 85% of the nation. Taliban has destroyed or set ablaze at least 260 public service office buildings and looted the equipment in 149 districts, informed Nader Naderi, Afghanistan's Head of Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Services Commission (IARCSC) on July 15. Further detailing the impacts of Taliban control over its conquered areas, he said that at least 50,000 civil service employees have been left jobless along with hampering 112 projects as the conflict between the insurgent groups and Afghan military escalated with foreign troop withdrawal.

India and EU discussed Afghanistan in May

Months before the Taliban unleashed one of its most severe offensive in Afghanistan, India and the EU had jointly called for an “immediate, permanent and comprehensive" ceasefire in Afghanistan. Jaishankar and Borrell’s talks in May were dominated by the issue of peace in Afghanistan as they met on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in London.

In a joint statement, both officials had underlined the importance of ensuring that Afghanistan is not used by insurgent groups that threaten the peace and security of both India and the European Union (EU). "External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Borrell jointly and firmly condemned the unacceptable level of violence perpetrated against the national forces of Afghanistan and civilians and the targeted assassinations of civil rights activists, media persons and Ulema," it said.

