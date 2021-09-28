EAM Jaishankar Meets His Bangladeshi Counterpart During His Mexico Visit

On Monday, amid the celebrations of Mexico's 200th anniversary of independence, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Bangladesh's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam in Mexico City. India and Bangladesh have been relying heavily on their strong bilateral connection to grow mutual trade and commerce. India aided Bangladesh earlier this month by donating two mobile medical oxygen plants to aid the country's fight against COVID-19. To discuss media and bilateral collaboration, earlier, Jaishankar also met with Dr Hasan Mahmud, Bangladesh's Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

EAM Jaishankar went to the microblogging site Twitter and wrote, "Good to meet Bangladeshi MoS for Foreign Affairs @MdShahriarAlam at the independence day celebrations in Mexico City[sic]."

EAM Jaishankar's Mexico visit

Jaishankar is in Mexico for a two-day visit, where he will join other world leaders in commemorating the 200th anniversary of Mexico's independence. It is his first trip to the country since becoming the Minister of External Affairs. Mexico is currently India's second-largest economic partner in Latin America and it is also a member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) alongside India for the years 2021-22.

According to official figures, the two-way trade in 2018 totalled USD 10.155 billion, with exports totalling USD 5.231 billion and imports totalling USD 4.923 billion. Vehicles and auto parts, chemicals, aluminium goods, electrical machinery and electronic equipment, steel, jewels and ceramic products are among India's principal exports. Mexico is a major supplier of crude oil, electrical items, and machinery to India.

Jaishankar also visited Prime Minister Johnny Briceno and Foreign Minister Eamon Courtenay of Belize. He also met Tamara Vucic, Serbia's First Lady, and Nikola Selakovic, Serbia's Foreign Minister. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaishankar will also meet with top CEOs and business leaders in Mexico.

After meeting, Foreign Minister of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, EAM Jaishankar went on Twitter and wrote, "Concluded a comprehensive discussion with FM @m_ebrard of Mexico. Reviewed our political cooperation, trade and investment, space and scientific potential, cultural exchanges and consular issues. Shared perspectives on governance challenges and global narratives[sic]." EAM also said that India and Mexico must interact more closely in international forums.

(With inputs from ANI/ PTI)

(Image: @DrSJaishankar/Twitter)