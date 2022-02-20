EAM Jaishankar Meets Indian Community In Germany, Shares 'confident National Mood'

On Sunday morning, Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishnakar, who is in Munich, Germany for the Munich Security Council met with the Indian community and expressed his delight. He described their passion for the country as heartwarming. EAM S Jaishankar said that he "shared with them the confident national mood" and emphasised the strong relations that India shares with Germany.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference 2022 on Friday, met many world leaders to talk about bilateral relations and topics of mutual interests as well.

Sharing two images of himself addressing the Indian community in Munich, EAM Jaishankar said, "Wonderful to see the community turnout on a cold Sunday Munich morning. Their feelings for India were so heartwarming. Shared with them the confident national mood. And underlining the strong momentum of India-Germany relations."

Wonderful to see the community turnout on a cold Sunday Munich morning. Their feelings for India were so heart warming.



Shared with them the confident national mood. And underlined the strong momentum of India-Germany relations. pic.twitter.com/v9xrPKbopz — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 20, 2022

India, Germany supporting green growth and clean technologies

The Indian External Affairs Minister also met with German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze, and informed they had a productive discussion. He continued by saying that India and Germany are committed to supporting green growth and clean technologies and added that they talked about their varied perspectives on development collaboration. He said that they share a commitment to promoting green growth and clean tech. Jaishankar also met with Jens Ploetner, who is the German Chancellor's Foreign and Security Policy Advisor.

A constructive meeting with German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development @SvenjaSchulze68.



Discussed our respective development partnership outlook. We share a commitment to promoting green growth and clean tech. pic.twitter.com/6c1SwMALvu — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 19, 2022

EAM Jaishankar mets world leaders in Germany

During his Germany trip, EAM Jaishankar met with ministers from all around the world, including Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. He discussed bilateral and ASEAN-related defence cooperation in a meeting with Singapore Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen. The EAM also met with members of the European Parliament to discuss openness, dependable supply chains, and the international order.

Additionally, EAM S Jaishankar met with Battsetseg Batmunkh, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia and discussed energy, information technology, and coal cooperation. He also had a meeting with Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde, during which he expressed his satisfaction with the progress made in bilateral collaboration.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @DrSJaishankar/Twitter)