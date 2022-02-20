External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday met with his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney during the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2022. The diplomats discussed the close partnership between India and Ireland at the UN Security Council (UNSC). EAM Jaishankar also acknowledged Ireland's role in the European Union (EU), saying that Dublin can make a greater contribution to New Delhi's engagement in the 27-nation bloc.

Taking to Twitter, EAM Jaishankar informed about the successful conclusion of the meeting with Coveney. The top diplomats last met in September 2021 to discuss the growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Concluded the day meeting with FM @simoncoveney of Ireland.

We have worked closely together at UNSC.

Ireland can play a greater role in our EU engagement

The meeting comes as a part of Dr Jaishankar's three-day trip to Germany to take part in the MSC. The participating nations at the MSC are expected to extensively deliberate on the rising tension between the members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and Russia over Ukraine, PTI reported. At MSC, Jaishankar is also set to participate in a panel discussion on the free and open Indo-Pacific and lead discussions at an 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' event, to be hosted by the Indian consulate in Munich and Observer Research Foundation. On the sidelines of the said meeting, EAM Jaishankar also met with counterparts of Germany and Iran to mull over bilateral ties.

EAM Jaishankar meets UAE Industry Minister ahead or CEPA

At MSC, Dr Jaishankar also met with the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of UAE, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, as both India and UAE are set to sign the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). CEPA is intended to increase non-oil bilateral commerce from $40 billion before the COVID-19 pandemic to $100 billion in the next five years. CEPA negotiations between the UAE and India have been ongoing for five months. Under CEPA, UAE-India bilateral trade is expanding much further than the pre-pandemic levels of $60 billion.

It is pertinent to mention that the MSC opened on February 18, in the absence of Russian participation. The conference is aimed at discussing geopolitical issues, mainly the Ukraine-Russia standoff and rising tensions with the West before closing on February 23. Apart from that, issues related to COVID-19, strategies to combat global warming, amongst other pressing issues like enrollment of cryptocurrency are on the cards.

