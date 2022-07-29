EAM Jaishankar Meets Kazakh Counterpart And Holds Bilateral Talks On Sidelines Of SCO Meet

On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, the Minister of External Affairs of India, S. Jaishankar met with Mukhtar Tileuberdi, the foreign minister of Kazakhstan on Thursday and held a bilateral meeting. Jaishankar also visited the Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister. Further, the leaders from both nations acknowledged the advancements achieved in bilateral ties between the two nations since their last encounter at the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue, held in New Delhi in 2021.

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar said in a tweet, “Began my SCO visit with a bilateral meeting with DPM and FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi of Kazakhstan.” He also added, “The current situation calls for stronger Indo-Kazakh cooperation across all domains.”

Foreign Minister Tileuberdi of Kazakhstan traveled to India last year to take part in the India-Central Asia Dialogue’s third meeting, which was presided over by Jaishankar. In the course of the conversation, Tileuberdi remarked that during the previous three decades, Kazakhstan and India had successfully and dynamically built relationships throughout the whole spectrum of collaboration. He highlighted that they have developed strong collaboration in politics, economy, science, and technology, as well as in the fields of culture and humanitarianism, ANI reported.

Jaishankar would be there with Bilawal Bhutto and Wang Yi at the SCO meet

In addition to this, at the SCO Foreign Ministers conference, Jaishankar would share the same table with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto. It is pertinent to note that after the establishment of the new coalition government in Islamabad, which includes the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), led by Shehbaz Sharif, Bhutto would be seeing EAM Jaishankar in person for the first time.

According to an MEA press statement, Jaishankar is attending the conference at the Republic of Uzbekistan's acting foreign affairs minister Vladimir Norov's request.

The conference is considered to be significant as the Foreign Ministers will discuss and make plans for the forthcoming Council of Heads of State gathering, which is scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan's Samarkand city on September 15–16, 2022. The discussion would evaluate continued collaboration in the SCO Organization's expansion and exchange viewpoints on regional and global trends of shared interest, according to the press release.

Wang Yi, China's foreign minister, will also be present at the conference. According to media reports, the two had previously met in Bali, where they had a lengthy conversation on the sidelines of a conference of foreign ministers of the G20 nations on July 7 during which the situation in eastern Ladakh figured prominently.

