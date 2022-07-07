EAM Jaishankar Meets Mexican Counterpart Casaubon, Others On Sidelines Of G20 Summit

Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar has held a series of meetings with his counterparts from several countries on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Indonesia. In the latest development, Jaishankar held a separate meeting with his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, where the leaders discussed the expansion of cooperation in various fields, including space, agriculture, pharmaceutical and innovation.

According to the social media post of EAM Jaishankar, both welcomed the growing trade between the two nations. He noted that the India-Mexico coordination in multilateral forums including G20 remains strong. "A warm meeting with FM Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon of Mexico. Noted our expanded cooperation in space, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and innovation. Welcomed our growing trade. #IndiaMexico coordination in multilateral forums including G20 remains strong," he tweeted.

The External Affairs Minister also met Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, during which the diplomats reviewed the implementation of India's development projects in Fiji and discussed ways to take forward the ties.

"A good meeting with an Indo-Pacific partner on G20 FMM sidelines. Thanked @FijiPM for his warm words on COVID support and Jaipur foot. Reviewed our development projects. Discussed further avenues to take our cooperation forward," tweeted EAM Jaishankar.

While meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, the Indian minister asserted that New Delhi supports the Indonesian presidency of the intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. The G-20 foreign ministers' meeting in Bali has been hosted by Indonesia in its capacity as the president of the grouping. "Pleasure to meet again FM Retno Marsudi of Indonesia. Appreciated the excellent arrangements for the G20 FMM in Bali. India supports the Indonesian Presidency and will do its utmost to ensure its success," Jaishankar said.

Following his meeting with Argentinian foreign minister Santiago Cafiero, the External Affairs Minister said that they followed up on their recent meetings in Delhi and Munich. "Nice to catch up with FM @SantiagoCafiero of Argentina. Following up on our recent meetings in New Delhi and Munich," he said.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Both diplomats called for an "early resolution of all the outstanding issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh" and stressed the need for expediting the process of return of Indian students to China to attend classes on an early date.

G-20 Summit

It is worth mentioning the Indian Minister began his two-day visit to Bali on Thursday, July 7 to attend the G-20 Summit. Notably, G-20 is a leading grouping that brings together the world's major economies. The G20 membership comprises a mix of the world’s largest advanced and emerging economies, representing about two-thirds of the world’s population, 85% of global gross domestic product and over 75% of global trade.

The members of the G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

(Image: @DrSJaishankar/Twitter)