EAM Jaishankar Meets Mexico's President; Discusses Pharma, ICT & Energy

On Monday, EAM S Jaishankar met with the Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to examine ways to strengthen practical cooperation in pharmaceuticals, information and communication technology and energy between India and Mexico. Jaishankar also visited Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard C. earlier on the day. Both India and Mexico are non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council for a two-year tenure. Along with other world leaders, Jaishankar is taking part in commemorative festivities marking the 200th anniversary of the consolidation of Mexican independence. It is his first visit to the country as Minister of External Affairs.

Jaishankar took to Twitter to say, "Thank President @lopezobrador_ of Mexico for receiving me today. Conveyed greetings of PM @narendramodi. An open conversation on our governance priorities and practices. Great scope for exchange of experiences and best practices." He also added the following Tweet stating, "Discussed expanding practical cooperation in pharmaceuticals, ICT and energy"

EAM Jaishankar also meets with Belize's Prime Minister

EAM Jaishankar also met with Belize's Prime Minister, Johnny Briceno and Foreign Minister Eamon Courtenay at the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Mexico's independence. Their kind sentiments about India's Vaccine Maitri project were also welcomed by the EAM. Jaishankar took to Twitter and wrote, "Pleased to meet PM @JohnBricenoBZE and FM Eamon Courtenay of Belize. Appreciated their warm words on our #vaccinemaitri."

Vaccine Maitri is an Indian humanitarian effort that aims to deliver COVID-19 vaccines developed in India to other countries around the world. Since January 20, 2021, the government has been supplying vaccines to foreign countries, but this was curtailed with the second wave of COVID breaking out in the country. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, revealed last week that the Government of India will resume Vaccine Maitri in the fourth quarter of this year, an endeavour to give COVID vaccines to countries throughout the world while simultaneously fulfilling its obligations under Covax.

India-Mexico relations

India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was also the first PM to visit Mexico in 1961. President Adolfo López Mateos of Mexico conducted an official visit to India in 1962. There would be many more high-level meetings between the two countries' heads of state. Both countries collaborate closely at a number of multilateral organisations. The Sonora wheat cultivar from Mexico proved crucial to India's Green Revolution. In 2010, India opened a cultural centre in Mexico City in response to the widespread interest in many aspects of Indian culture and lifestyle in Mexico.

