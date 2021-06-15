EAM Jaishankar Meets Qatari Counterpart, Discusses Bilateral Cooperation In Doha

During a stopover in Doha, External Minister S Jaishankar, on Tuesday, met his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani during his second visit to the key Gulf nation in a week.

EAM Jaishankar met Mohammed who is also Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister to discuss the global and regional issues, including the security situation in the Indo-Pacific region with Kenya's leadership.

He lauded Qatar's support to India during trying times of the COVID pandemic and maintained bilateral cooperation. Jaishankar took to Twitter to establish his Qatar visit.

Good to meet DPM & FM @MBA_AlThani_ of Qatar in Doha today. Appreciated Qatar's solidarity during the Covid second wave. Discussed our bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional issues. pic.twitter.com/igHvdDA2J6 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 15, 2021

Last week, Jaishankar had met Qatari National Security Adviser Mohammed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned during a stopover while on his way to another Gulf nation, Kuwait.

Kenya Visit

S Jaishankar arrived in Kenya on Saturday on a three-day visit to strengthen relations with the major East African country. According to reports, he called on Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and handed over a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to him.

"Assured the President that his focus on deeper people-to-people and business-to-business ties are also ours. Our defence partnership contributes to the safety and security of the Indian Ocean Region. Look forward to closer collaboration,” Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

He also met senior Kenyan ministers at the Ministerial Roundtable during which the two sides reviewed all aspects of the bilateral relationship and discussed building a comprehensive partnership between the two countries. The two sides "expressed their concern at the growing radicalisation and the increase in international terrorism and violent extremism in parts of Africa and Asia" and noted that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is a "common threat to humanity", said a joint statement issued after the meeting.

India and Kenya reaffirmed their commitment to a rules-based multilateral system and underlined the important role of the United Nations in addressing global challenges.