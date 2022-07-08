EAM Jaishankar Meets Russian FM Lavrov In Bali Amid G20 Meet; Discusses Ukraine War

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting on July 8. Both the leaders discussed issues of bilateral significance as well as exchanged views on contemporary regional and international issues, including the Ukraine war and the Afghanistan crisis.

Sharing an image with the Russian Foreign Minister, EAM Jaishankar wrote on Twitter, "Met FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the sidelines of the Bali #G20FMM. Discussed bilateral matters of mutual interest. Also exchanged views on contemporary regional and international issues including the Ukraine conflict and Afghanistan."

The war in Ukraine will dominate the agenda for the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet. Notably, since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine, India has advocated for diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the conflict. Meanwhile, the Minister of External Affairs also met with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna. Both the leaders talked about the current challenges that the world is facing.

EAM wrote on Twitter, "My first meeting with new French counterpart @MinColonna. Discussed our strong relationship and will work closely to realise its full possibilities. Also spoke about the challenges confronting the world today."

G20 summit

The participating Foreign Ministers are scheduled to hold discussions on contemporary issues such as strengthening multilateralism and current global challenges such as food and energy security during the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs announced ahead of the meeting.

The participation of EAM Jaishankar in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting will bolster India's engagement with G20 member nations. As a member of the G20 troika and the incoming G20 Presidency, India's role in the Foreign Ministers' meeting is of even greater significance, according to the official statement. On the eve of the summit, Jaishankar held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the G20 and other countries.

Jaishankar also met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, who lauded the excellent preparations for the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bali. He stated that India supports Indonesia's G20 presidency this year and will do everything possible to ensure its success.

