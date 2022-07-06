EAM Jaishankar Meets Singapore's Deputy PM Wong, Discusses Boosting Bilateral Ties

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Wednesday met with Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and discussed boosting relationships along with sharing views on the global situation. The EAM took to Twitter and said, “Glad to meet Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in Singapore. A good discussion on taking our bilateral partnership to the next level. Also exchanged views on the global, political and economic situation”.

It should be noted that India-Singapore relations are based on the shared values and approaches, economic opportunities and convergence of interests on key issues. The political engagement between both the countries has been regular and the defence relations are especially tight. The economic and technological ties are extensive and growing steadily.

Moreover, India and Singapore added new momentum and direction to their Strategic Partnership in 2018 powered by the official visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Singapore from May 31 to June 2. During his second visit on November 14-15 for attending the ASEAN-India and related Summits. The Prime Minister became the first Indian premier to deliver the keynote address at the annual Shangri La Dialogue on June 1, 2018.

PM Modi had underscored India’s vision of the Indo-Pacific region and reflected India’s commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region. In 2018, he also participated in the multilateral Summits. PM Modi became the first Head of Government to deliver the keynote address at the Singapore Fintech Festival, the world’s largest Fintech event. He also projected India’s success in financial inclusion & digitalization as a means for economic progress and empowerment. PM Modi also launched a global digital platform, APIX, to connect fintech companies and banks, starting with India and ASEAN.

Flights to India will operate at pre-pandemic levels by Oct 30

Meanwhile, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has announced that it will return to its pre-pandemic level of operations in India by October 30 due to a robust surge in the demand for air travel. As per PTI, Singapore’s flag carrier will progressively operate 17 weekly flights to Chennai, up from the current 10 flights per week, it said on Tuesday. Similarly, flights to Kochi will also increase by 14 times weekly, up from the current seven flights per week. Meanwhile, Bengaluru will see 16 flights per week, more than the current seven flights.

