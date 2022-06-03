Last Updated:

EAM Jaishankar Meets Slovak PM Heger; Discusses Defence Cooperation And Ukraine Conflict

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger and discussed economic and defence cooperation with him.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
S Jaishankar

Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar


External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday, 3 June, held a meeting with Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed enhancing political, economic and defense cooperation between the two nations.

]In addition, Jaishankar and Heger also spoke about the Ukraine conflict and its "larger repercussions."

EAM Jaishankar holds meeting with Slovakian counterpart 

During his talks with Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger, Jaishankar also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings and appreciation for support during Operation Ganga. Notably, Operation Ganga was an evacuation mission launched by the Ministry of External Affairs to bring back the Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine amid the war between Russia and Ukraine. During his visit to Bratislava from 2 to 4 June, EAM Jaishankar also held a meeting with his Slovakian counterpart Ivan Korcok. During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation between the two countries and identified the areas for enhancing growth. Jaishankar and Korcok committed to working on further growth through continuous interactions. Revealing further details regarding his meeting with Ivan Korcok, Jaishankar in a tweet said, "Valued his insights on Europe's views about global politics. Our conversation on Ukraine was particularly useful."

READ | PM Modi addresses UP Investors Summit; says 'India growing the fastest among G-20 nations'

 

EAM Jaishankar meets Indian diaspora in Slovakia 

Furthermore, EAM Jaishankar met people of the Indian community in Slovakia. Taking to his Twitter handle, Jaishankar shared a picture with people of the Indian community. He appreciated their effort in the success of Operation Ganga and stressed that "the positive image of India in Slovakia is due in no small measure to their achievements and successes." He also participated in GLOBSEC Forum in Slovakia's Bratislava and spoke on "Taking Friendship to the Next Level: Allies in the Indo-Pacific Region." Notably, EAM S Jaishankar is on an official visit to Slovakia and Czech Republic from 2 June to 6 June, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs. Earlier on 2 June, EAM Jaishankar met his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg. During the talks, the two leaders noted the progress in the bilateral ties and discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

READ | Jaishankar calls out 'Europe's problem is world's problem' mindset; holds India's ground

Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar

READ | India raps US State Dept Report on Religious Freedom; 'Vote bank Politics being practised'
READ | EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine war, dangers of extremism with Canadian FM Melanie Joly
Tags: S Jaishankar, Slovakia, Eduard Heger
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND