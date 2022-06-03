EAM Jaishankar Meets Slovak PM Heger; Discusses Defence Cooperation And Ukraine Conflict

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday, 3 June, held a meeting with Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed enhancing political, economic and defense cooperation between the two nations.

]In addition, Jaishankar and Heger also spoke about the Ukraine conflict and its "larger repercussions."

EAM Jaishankar holds meeting with Slovakian counterpart

During his talks with Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger, Jaishankar also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings and appreciation for support during Operation Ganga. Notably, Operation Ganga was an evacuation mission launched by the Ministry of External Affairs to bring back the Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine amid the war between Russia and Ukraine. During his visit to Bratislava from 2 to 4 June, EAM Jaishankar also held a meeting with his Slovakian counterpart Ivan Korcok. During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation between the two countries and identified the areas for enhancing growth. Jaishankar and Korcok committed to working on further growth through continuous interactions. Revealing further details regarding his meeting with Ivan Korcok, Jaishankar in a tweet said, "Valued his insights on Europe's views about global politics. Our conversation on Ukraine was particularly useful."

Thank PM of Slovak Republic @eduardheger for meeting me this morning.



Conveyed PM @narendramodi ’s greetings and our appreciation for support during Operation Ganga.



Discussed the expansion of our political, economic and defence cooperation. pic.twitter.com/ibWRdIdP7x — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 3, 2022

EAM Jaishankar meets Indian diaspora in Slovakia

Furthermore, EAM Jaishankar met people of the Indian community in Slovakia. Taking to his Twitter handle, Jaishankar shared a picture with people of the Indian community. He appreciated their effort in the success of Operation Ganga and stressed that "the positive image of India in Slovakia is due in no small measure to their achievements and successes." He also participated in GLOBSEC Forum in Slovakia's Bratislava and spoke on "Taking Friendship to the Next Level: Allies in the Indo-Pacific Region." Notably, EAM S Jaishankar is on an official visit to Slovakia and Czech Republic from 2 June to 6 June, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs. Earlier on 2 June, EAM Jaishankar met his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg. During the talks, the two leaders noted the progress in the bilateral ties and discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

Nice to meet the enthusiastic and energetic Indian community in Slovakia.



Appreciated their important contribution to the success of Operation Ganga. The positive image of India in Slovakia is due in no small measure to their achievements and successes. pic.twitter.com/zBnNwvNfKJ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 3, 2022

Great to see my friend FM @a_schallenberg of Austria.



Noted the progress in our bilateral cooperation since his March visit.



Appreciated his perspectives on the Ukraine conflict and its implications. Also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. pic.twitter.com/6p3DIDO1n3 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 2, 2022

Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar