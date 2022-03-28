EAM Jaishankar Meets Sri Lankan Finance Min, Affirms Support Amid Nation's Economic Crisis

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Monday met with Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa to discuss the current economic crisis that the island nation is facing. Jaishankar also affirmed India's support as Sri Lanka faces one of the worst economic crises in decades.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar informed that he conveyed New Delhi's "supportive response" and assured that steps will be taken under 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Began the visit by meeting Finance Minister @RealBRajapaksa.



Discussed the economic situation and India’s supportive response. We will continue to be guided by Neighbourhood First pic.twitter.com/D6K7Wq1JZd — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 28, 2022

Jaishankar's visit comes at a time when Colombo is facing public outrage for its inability to handle the economic crisis. Although the EAM's visit is mainly for the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) engagements, he will also take part in crucial bilateral talks with Sri Lankan leaders.

Jaishankar's Sri Lanka visit ensued New Delhi's disbursement of a $1 billion short-term concessional loan to help the island country stay afloat during the woeful financial crisis. The line of credit was signed on March 17 between visiting Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa, EAM Jaishankar, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman.

"Neighbourhood first. India stands with Sri Lanka. $1 billion credit line signed for the supply of essential commodities. Key element of the package of support extended by India," EAM Jaishankar had tweeted.

The loan marked renewed momentum in bilateral economic engagement between India and Sri Lanka, New Delhi had said. Previously, India extended a $500 million line of credit to Colombo to purchase petroleum products. It was preceded by a currency swap of $400 million under SAARC. Both the countries mended their bilateral ties after Colombo scrapped a trilateral agreement with India and Japan for jointly developing the east container terminal of the strategic Colombo port with China.

Jaishankar to attend BIMSTEC summit

Notably, EAM Jaishankar reached Sri Lanka after concluding his trip to the Maldives. In Colombo, the Foreign Minister will take part in the BIMSTEC summit organised by Sri Lanka. The bloc also consists of other South Asian members like Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal, and Bhutan. The conclave will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually on March 30. The meeting is expected to focus on expanding economic engagements among the member nations, PTI reported.

Fuel price hikes and subsequent problems like electricity outages, the short supply of essentials due to import restrictions forced by the forex crisis in Sri Lanka will be some of the key agendas to be taken up at the summit.

