EAM Jaishankar at Good Governance Week on Tuesday emphasised that India's stature on the global stage has grown significantly and the world expects more from the nation.

"Ministry of External Affairs is particularly conscious of the profound transformation in the international order. Its expressions are many. We find ourselves in a different strategic environment. Our stature on the global stage has grown significantly. The world expects more from us. And in a globalized era, there is so much more that we too can seek from the world for our national development. All of this has direct relevance to good governance,” Jaishankar said.

He added, “In these seven years, with the spirit of 'seva', the government has worked towards transformative economic growth, ease of living and building an Atmanirbhar Bharat. All of this has direct relevance to good governance.”

India's active role in assisting Indians abraod

Speaking about the Indian diaspora in foreign countries, Jaishankar said, “We have demonstrated through a 'whole of Government' approach involving different Ministries that we are there when they really need us”. He highlighted the way the government extended assistance to the Indian nationals abroad and the diaspora community in the wake of the pandemic besides referring to the “active role” played by the Indian missions in many nations in the procurement of medicines and medical equipment. Jaishankar said that this led from the front in ensuring the stranded Indian nations come back home safely.

Referring to the 'Vande Bharat' mission, operation 'Devi Shakti' and assistance provided to Indian nationals facing difficulties, Jaishankar said, "We are a human-centric government dedicated to ease of living".

The EAM stated that under the ‘Vande Bharat’ mission, India brought back home lakhs of stranded Indian citizens from various parts of the globe following the pandemic. Operation ‘Devi Shakti’ was launched to evacuate Indian nations and others from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in Kabul on August 15. Moreover, he also spoke about the significant improvement in services relating to the issuance of passports.

"Our efforts at facilitating the issue of passport is illustrative of the changes brought in since 2014. At various levels, there has been an effective use of technology for the public good. This has made applications easier to receive and processed," he said.

All these are central to our goal of approaching the world as a global workplace," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

