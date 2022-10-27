EAM Jaishankar Set To Visit Moscow To Hold Bilateral Talks With Russian FM Sergey Lavrov

On November 8th, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is set to visit Moscow, where he will be meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov, according to Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova. Jaishnakar's visit to Moscow comes at a time when the Russia-Ukraine war has escalated as a result of Russia striking Ukrainian cities away from the war front, which has significantly damaged Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

On November 8 in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will have talks with EAM Dr S Jaishankar. The Ministers will discuss the current state of bilateral relations and the international agenda: Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova



The visit comes as India has been facing pressure from the West for buying cheap Russian oil, which West alleges is funding Russia's war in Ukraine. During his visit to the US, Jaishankar had explained why India has no option but to buy Russian oil, due to energy needs of the coutry. Moreover, India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the conflict must be resolved through diplomacy aand dialogue.

Recently, Indian embassy in Ukraine asked all Indians there to leave the country immediately amid rise in hostilities. The latest advisory came few days after a similar advisory was issued following the deteriorating security situation in Ukraine amid the ongoing war. "In continuation of the advisory issued by the embassy on October 19, all Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to immediately leave Ukraine by available means," the embassy said.

The situation in the battlefield

Meanwhile, on the battlefield, Russia is attempting to capture the city of Bakhmut in the East. The town of Bakhmut is situated in the province of Donetsk, a province which Russia has annexed. The Ukrainian president has claimed that Russia's actions in its efforts to capture Bakhmut depict 'craziness'. "This is where the craziness of the Russian command is most evident. Day after day, for months, they are driving people to their deaths there, concentrating the highest level of artillery strikes," said Zelenskyy, while addressing Ukrainians from Kyiv.