EAM Jaishankar Tells China To ‘respect Sovereignty’ Amid Row Over BRI Project At SCO Meet

At the virtual meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government that was held to shape the grouping’s trade and economic agenda, India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar clarified to China that the connectivity projects under the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) region should focus on the interests of Central Asian states. It shall also "respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of the countries, Jaishankar said Tuesday, taking a dig at Beijing. His remarks came as he represented India in a meeting attended by the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. India was aso the sole SCO member state that did not reaffirm support for China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in a joint communique that was adopted after the meeting.

Jaishankar reminds of 'centrality of interests of Central Asian states'

Launching a series of tweets, Jaishankar iterated that there was a need for a “better connectivity in the SCO region built on centrality of interests of Central Asian states” "Connectivity projects should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Member States and respect international law," he went on to add. China's ambitious BRI project has been unwelcomed by India because a key part of it – the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) - passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK). While Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan all backed the BRI, India became the sole country that opposed it. The countries also pledged to “work to jointly implement this project”, and make efforts to link the Eurasian Economic Union and BRI.

Jaishankar said that the better connectivity in the SCO region that will unlock the economic potential would be if Iran’s Chabahar port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) “could become enablers”.“Our total trade with SCO Members is only $141 billion, which has potential to increase manifold. Fair market access is to our mutual benefit and the only way to move forward,” he noted. Jaishankar vowed India's multilateral cooperation across several areas for the SCO including food and energy security, climate change, and trade. India has built a terminal at Chabahar port and plans are in the making to integrate the strategic port with INSTC. India's MEA also threw light on India's Mission LiFE (Lifestyle For Environment) initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which “envisions replacing the prevalent ‘use and dispose of’ economy by a circular economy." It vowed that in 2023, the UN International Year of Millets, India intends to foster greater cooperation with SCO.