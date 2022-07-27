EAM Jaishankar To Attend SCO FM Meet In Uzbekistan; Bilawal, Wang Yi To Be In Attendance

India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar will visit Uzbekistan for the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Thursday, July 28. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Jaishankar will arrive at the capital city of Tashkent for the 2-day meeting and will share the table with his counterparts including Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto and China's Wang Yi.

The Council of Foreign Ministers is convening to discuss the ongoing cooperation in the expansion of the SCO Organisation. India will be attending two key meetings in Uzbekistan - SCO Foreign Ministers meet and an international conference on Afghanistan in Uzbekistan.

In an official confirmation, the MEA said, "​External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will visit Uzbekistan on 28-29 July 2022 at the invitation of Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Mr. Vladimir Norov to take part in the meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers."

"The meeting will discuss preparations for the upcoming Meeting of the Council of Heads of State on 15-16 September 2022 in Samarkand. They will review ongoing cooperation in expansion of the SCO Organisation and exchange ideas on regional and global developments of common concern," it added.

Bhutto, Wang Yi to be in attendance

It is important to mention that this will be the first face-to-face meeting between S Jaishankar and Bilawal Bhutto after the fall of the ousted Imran Khan administration and the formation of the new government helmed by Shehbaz Sharif. Last month, Bhutto made a strong pitch for re-engaging with India, saying that cutting ties with New Delhi would not serve Islamabad's interests. Even with Bhutto's pitch, India has not expressed its desire to hold any bilateral meetings with Pakistan on the sidelines of the SCO.

On the other hand, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will also be attending the meeting. The duo had last met in Bali and held a one-hour meeting on the sidelines of a conclave of foreign ministers of the G20 nations on July 7 during which the situation in eastern Ladakh figured prominently. On Sunday, July 17, the countries held the 16th round of high-level military talks where they failed to make a breakthrough in resolving outstanding issues on the remaining friction points. A bilateral between the two countries could occur on the sidelines of the SCO and also pave the way for higher-level communication in September.

Notably, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping are expected to attend the SCO summit on September 15 and 16 at Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The summit will also have Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin in attendance.

(With agency inputs)