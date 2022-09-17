EAM Jaishankar To Lead Indian Delegation At UNGA Session During 10-day Visit To US

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is set to embark on a 10-day visit to the United States, starting from September 18 to 28. During his visit, he would also be leading an Indian delegation for the High-Level Week at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He is scheduled to address the session on September 24. "Jaishankar will be in the US from September 18-28."

The theme of the 77th UNGA is "A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

According to the statement, Jaishankar will also be chairing a Ministerial meeting of the Group of Four (G4) nations, in keeping with India’s strong commitment to reformed multilateralism. The G4 nations include India, Japan, Germany and Brazil.

Apart from this, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) is also scheduled to participate in the High-Level Meeting of the L.69 Group on "Reinvigorating Multilateralism and Achieving Comprehensive Reform of the UN Security Council."

The L.69 Group, which is focused on UN Security Council changes, consists of developing nations from Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Small Island Developing States.

On September 24, the EAM will address a special event called "India@75: Showcasing India UN Partnership in Action" to honour and promote 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.' According to the ministry, the event would highlight India’s development journey and the contributions made by it to South-South Cooperation. Technical cooperation between developing nations in the Global South is referred to as "South-South cooperation."

Jaishankar to take part in several trilateral meetings

It is a tool used by governments, international organisations, academia, members of civil society, and corporations to work together and share expertise and successful initiatives in particular fields including agricultural development, human rights, urbanisation, health, and climate change etc.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar would also take part in trilateral formats including India-France-Australia, India-France-UAE, and India-Indonesia-Australia in addition to plurilateral meetings of the QUAD, IBSA, BRICS, India-Presidency Pro Tempore CELAC, and India-CARICOM. Additionally, he is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers of the G20 and UNSC member states.

Jaishankar to visit Washington from September 25-28

After completing commitments related to the 77th UNGA, Jaishankar will travel to Washington from September 25-28 for bilateral discussions with US interlocutors.

"His program includes inter alia, discussions with his counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken; senior members of the US Administration, US business leaders, a round-table focused on S&T and interaction with the Indian diaspora," the MEA stated.

It further stated that Jaishankar's upcoming visit would bolster cooperation on local and international concerns, further solidifying the strategic alliance between India and the US.

Image: PTI