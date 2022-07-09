EAM Jaishankar Visits Japanese Embassy To Convey Condolences Over Shinzo Abe's Death

On July 9, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar visited the Japanese Embassy in India to convey his condolences to Ambassador Satioshi Suzuki on the assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe.

Jaishankar took to Twitter announce his visit and also expressed his grief by saying, "For more than two decades, Shinzo Abe has symbolized our growing relationship. Many of its key initiatives were personal efforts. he placed our ties in a larger global context of the free and open Indo-Pacific."

The EAM further added, "At a personal level, he was the very embodiment of grace and consideration. I have myself experienced his warmth over the years. We join in the profound sorrow of the people of Japan and convey our support and sympathy to Mrs. Akie Abe."

Ambassador of Japan to India, Satoshi Suzuki, took to Twtitter to appreciate the visit of EAM Jaishankar to the Embassy.

PM Modi's tribute to 'good friend' Shinzo Abe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned an emotional blog titled "My friend, Abe San" on the passing away of his dear friend and former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot using a homemade shotgun minutes after he started a stump speech in Nara on Friday morning. PM Modi called him a "towering global statesman" and a "great champion of India-Japan friendship" besides being a great visionary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to state that Abe had contributed greatly to elevating Indo-Japan relations to the levels of a special strategic and global partnership.

PM Modi also announced a national holiday in India on July 9 as a gesture of respect to Shinzo Abe.

Mr. Abe made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Today, whole India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

The assassination of Shinzo Abe

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday succumbed to his injuries after he was shot at in Nara while delivering a speech ahead of Sunday’s upper house election. Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister passed away at the age of 67.

Preliminary reports have stated that the former Japanese premier was seen bleeding and had collapsed on the site, suffering a cardiopulmonary arrest. While he was airlifted to the Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara city via air ambulance, he succumbed. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of an attack that shocked many in Japan, which is one of the world’s safest nations and has some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.