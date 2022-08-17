A video featuring External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his trip to the United States, is spreading like wildfire on the internet. It shows the External Affairs Minister speaking at an event and recalling an incident from when he visited a restaurant in the US. In the popular video, shared on Twitter by businessman Arun Pudur, Jaishankar talks about a visit to a restaurant with his son during his trip to the US in 2021 after the COVID-19 prohibitions were lifted.

Upon reaching the restaurant, Jaishankar said, the duo was asked to provide their COVID vaccine certificates. The External Affairs Minister said that, while he took his phone out to show his COVID vaccine certificate, his son, who lives in the US, produced a folded vaccination certificate from his wallet.

In the short clip, Jaishankar said, “My son, from his wallet, produced a paper, which was folded”. Referring to the incident, the Minister smiled and said, “I looked at his paper, and I asked myself...this is where they are”.

Jaishankar talks about CoWIN platform in the video

Further, Jaishankar discussed the benefits of the CoWIN platform in the video, which has garnered over 3K likes and 542.9K views. The video was shared with the caption: “Dr S Jaishankar, Min of External Affairs India went to a Restaurant with his son in the US and what happened next is hilarious.”

Take a look at the video:

Dr S Jaishankar, Min of External Affairs India went to a Restaurant with his son in the US and what happened next is hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/Cqfcw2ZowF — Arun Pudur 🇮🇳 (@arunpudur) August 13, 2022

After the video was uploaded on social media, several people retweeted sharing their thoughts on the incident. One of the Twitter users wrote, “One of our best FMs for sure...Cowin..what can we say, the world keeps on repeating itself on our path-breaking achievements in vaccines and its drives! (sic)” Another commented, “Same with phone payments, India leads.”

A step ahead of developed countries..... India at 75th year Independence.. illustrative of New India.✌️✌️ https://t.co/6CIMe9m7tu — Aanuragk (@Aanuragk9) August 16, 2022

No doubt India has done exemplary in COVID management including creation of online database and rolling out apps like COWIN https://t.co/fpe3xCMrte — Saurabh Gupta (@GuptaIfs) August 16, 2022

Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar arrived in Thailand on Tuesday, August 16, to attend the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting as both nations mark the establishment of their diplomatic relations 75 years ago. Additionally, S Jaishankar would meet with Don Pramudwinai, his Thai counterpart, today (August 17) in Bangkok. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand will host the Summit, which will take place at the Shangri-La Hotel in Bangkok.

(Image: AP)