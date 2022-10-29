Social Media Turning Into Potent Instruments In 'toolkit' Of Terrorists, Warns Jaishankar

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar underlined that the internet and social platforms have become strong instruments in the toolkits utilized by terrorists. Jaishankar made the remark on Saturday while addressing the Special Meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) of the United Nations Security Council in New Delhi.

"Internet and social media platforms have turned into potent instruments in the toolkit of terrorists and militant groups for spreading propaganda, radicalisation and conspiracy theories aimed at destabilising societies," Jaishankar said during the UNSC meeting. This came on the second day of the UNSC meeting.

Terrorism 'toolkit' highlighted by Dr S Jaishankar

During his address, India’s EAM characterised terrorism as one of the gravest threats to humanity and said," The UN Security Council, in the past two decades, has evolved an important architecture, built primarily around the counter-terrorism sanctions regime, to combat this menace." While taking an apparent aim at China and Pakistan, the Minister added, “This has been very effective in putting those countries on notice that had turned terrorism into a State-funded enterprise.”

Delivered the keynote address at the plenary session of UNSC special meeting of counter-terrorism committee on ‘Countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes’ in New Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/1rIVnAvSwe — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 29, 2022

He noted that the threat of terrorism, particularly in Asia and Africa, is only growing and expanding as the 1267 Sanctions Committee Monitoring Reports have highlighted. During his address, Jaishankar also revealed that in recent years, terrorist groups, their ideological followers, and 'lone wolf' attackers have significantly enhanced their capabilities by gaining access to technologies such as the Internet and social media. He also highlighted that such acts are more prone in open and liberal societies.

"They use technology and money, and most importantly, the ethos of open societies, to attack freedom, tolerance, and progress," stated Jaishankar.

Furthermore, India’s EAM announced that the nation will make a contribution of half a million dollars to the United Nations Trust Fund for Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) to help in capacity-building support to Member nations in countering terrorism. India had advocated for member states to increase funding for UN organs such as the UNOCT, stated Jaishankar.