EAM S Jaishankar Asks CICA Nations To Adopt Resilient, Reliable Supply Chain Mechanism

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday has stressed building transparent policies in order to support supply chains with greater trust. The statement from the top Indian diplomat came while addressing the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures (CICA) Ministerial 2021 in Kazakhastan on October 12. While delivering his vision for the uninterrupted supply of goods, EAM Jaishanker reiterated that the post-pandemic world requires resilient and reliable supply chains with greater trust and transparency among countries. "Post pandemic world requires resilient and reliable supply chains, greater trust and transparency and additional engines of growth," EAM said.

Have a look at the tweets of Jaishankar after he concluded CICA Ministerial 2021

Addressed the 6th meeting of CICA FMs. Made six important points:



1. India's internationalism (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam) drives our Vaccine Maitri.



2. Covid response has brought out the limitations of current multilateralism. Case for reformed multilateralism is strong. pic.twitter.com/VmdahK5jFk — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 12, 2021

Further, India's Foreign Minister highlighted six crucial points in which he advocated for reformed multilateralism. He said that the COVID-19 response had bought out the limitations of current multilateralism and the case for reformed multilateralism was strong.

The top diplomat in a series of tweets, said, "Addressed the 6th meeting of CICA FMs. Made six important points, India's internationalism (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam) drives our Vaccine Maitri; COVID response has brought out the limitations of current multilateralism. Case for reformed multilateralism is strong."

"Sustainable development requires a sustainable lifestyle; Cross-border terrorism is not statecraft. It is simply another form of terrorism; Connectivity must respect the most basic principle of international relations-respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity," the tweets added. Notably, the minister has arrived in Kazakhstan as a part of his four-day visit to Central Asian countries. According to the statement released by the ministry, it said that the visit would provide an opportunity to review the progress in bilateral ties and to share views on developments in the region. "It will be a continuation of our increased engagement with countries in our ‘extended neighbourhood."

Jaishankar meets Mongolian & Russian counterpart

On October 13, Jaishankar will visit Armenia in which he will meet with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan and call on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Earlier today, he met his Mongolian counterpart Battsetseg Batmunkh and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the CICA meeting in Nur-Sultan. After concluding the meeting, Jaishankar said the two foreign ministers discussed the progress of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific region.

