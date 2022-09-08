Speaking at the India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on Thursday, EAM Jaishankar stressed the ongoing meeting demonstrates India's commitment to steepening bilateral security and defence cooperation. He said the meeting exhibits the strength of the special strategic and global partnership. Highlighting that New Delhi and Tokyo addressed the new challenges during the pandemic, he said energy and food security have emerged as "particularly pressing issues", which need a collective solution.

"India-Japan partnership is of immense importance. It is rooted in our shared values of democracy, freedom and respect for rule of law. The strategic aspects of the relationship have gained new meaning in recent years reflected in our recent bilateral and plurilateral engagements," noted Jaishankar.

He added that the recent meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, reaffirm the continuity and strength of the relationship. Notably, the PMs of both the countries met earlier in May this year where both agreed to further enhance bilateral security and defence cooperation, including in the area of defence manufacturing.

Jaishankar highlights India's support amid COVID-19

Jaishankar also emphasised the developments between both countries, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Jaishankar, India worked tirelessly in extending humanitarian aid, medicines, vaccines, food grain and many other forms of assistance during the pandemic. He stressed amid challenging situations, "We must work collectively to find common solutions through dialogue and diplomacy".

Rajnath Singh pays tribute to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a visit to Japan, addressed the 2nd India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on Thursday. He first paid tribute to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and noted the latter's contribution to elevating relationships between Tokyo and New Delhi.

Speaking at the most-awaited conference, Singh, who was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, underscored that the relationship between both countries has boosted significantly in recent times. He said India and Japan have had a long history of cultural and civilisational ties and added the two thriving democracies are now seeking to boost their special and strategic partnerships.

#LIVE | Extending heartfelt condolences on sad demise of Shinzo Abe. His contributions were significant in elevating India-Japan relationship. India stands in solidarity with people of Japan: Defence Minister at 2nd India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue - https://t.co/g7JNJalaLU pic.twitter.com/CnbSZQ965C — Republic (@republic) September 8, 2022

#BREAKING | India and Japan hold 2+2 meet in Tokyo with MEA S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to review bilateral ties.



Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/SVD7JT7Msk — Republic (@republic) September 8, 2022

The Indian Defence Minister also highlighted the 70 years of diplomatic relations between both the nations and said New Delhi is honoured to hold an event to commemorate the milestone. Notably, he was talking about the upcoming event where soldiers of both countries are scheduled to meet in December in India's national capital.

Earlier today, Singh held bilateral talks with Minister of Defense of Japan Yasukazu Hamada in Tokyo earlier today. The two Ministers reviewed various aspects of bilateral defence cooperation as well as regional affairs. They acknowledged the importance of the India-Japan defence partnership and the critical role it will play in ensuring a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

