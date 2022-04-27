Last Updated:

EAM S Jaishankar Discusses Food, Health Security & Capacity Building With Madagascar FM

S Jaishanker met with Madagascar FM Richard Randriamanfro on various issues, including how the two countries can strengthen their development partnership

Amrit Burman
S Jaishankar

Image: Twitter/@SJaishankar


In a bid to strengthen bilateral ties with Madagascar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishanker met Madagascar Foreign Minister Richard Randriamanfro and had a discussion on how the two countries can strengthen their development partnership. Both parties discussed various international issues, but food and health security, capability building, and the digital domain remained the major topics of the discussion, said Jaishankar.

Jaishankar discusses food, health security with Madagascar counterpart

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "A useful meeting with valued Indian Ocean neighbor, FM Richard J. Rand of Madagascar, today." In another tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "Discussed taking forward our development partnership, focusing on food and health security, capability building and the digital domain." He further said that India and Madagascar will together work in line with New Delhi's SAGAR policy and will cooperate closely on other issues, including regional security. "In line with our SAGAR policy, we will cooperate closely on furthering regional security," he added.

India-Madagascar ties

During his visit to India, Madagascar's Foreign Minister also interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and during the virtual meeting where Foreign Ministers of many countries were also present. Richard Randriamandro arrived in India on Monday to be a part of the geopolitical conclave in New Delhi. It is worth mentioning here that India and Madagascar share a good rapport, ties between both countries are on the upswing, and several MoUs in key areas such as health, education, culture, information, and travel are under finalization between the two nations. For the unversed, Madagascar has a large Indian diaspora from Gujarat and is the largest and most populous island in the Indian Ocean. 

EAM S Jaishankar meets with foreign ministers of other countries

Jaishankar also met with his Portuguese counterpart, Joao Cravinho, in the National Capital on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "I appreciate the strong and consistent support extended by Portugal in building our ties with the EU. We discussed the progress of our bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict. "

Jaishankar also met with his Lithuanian counterpart, Gabrielius Landsbergis, at the Raisina Dialogue 2022 and discussed ways to strengthen economic and cultural cooperation. The Indian Foreign Minister also held a discussion with the Foreign Minister of Norway, Anniken Huitfeldt, among others.

(With Inputs from ANI)

