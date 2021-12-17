EAM S Jaishankar Dubs Vietnam As 'key Strategic Partner' In ASEAN & Indo-Pacific

External Affairs Minister of India, Dr S Jaishankar on Friday addressed the 5th Anniversary celebrations of the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Addressing the event, EAM called Vietnam a 'key partner', reported ANI. Dr S Jaishankar further added "Next yr we'll mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of India-Vietnam diplomatic relations. For India, Vietnam is a key partner both in ASEAN & in Indo-Pacific."

During the 5th anniversary celebrations of the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, EAM Jaishakar stated that both countries have a significant agenda in the works, whether it is in the areas of trade, connectivity, or culture. The visit of a Vietnamese delegation today led by his President Vuong Dinh Hue simply underscores how much we can do with more ambition and higher dedication, the Foreign Minister said, noting that political and defence cooperation between India and Vietnam has been continuously developing.

ANI reported, he said, "India's Act East policy has been the guiding principle of our engagement with ASEAN partners and Vietnam is no exception. From the Indian perspective, Vietnam is a key partner both in ASEAN and Indo-Pacific. We already have a substantial agenda on the way whether it is commerce, connectivity or culture."

In a related development, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on December 16 signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Mr Nguyen Manh Hung, Minister of Information and Communication, Vietnam on collaboration in the fields of digital media, paving the way for strengthening the partnership between India and Vietnam. The partnership aims at sharing information and experience in establishing policies and regulatory frameworks on digital media and social networks. It also aims at conducting capacity building and training programs for media professionals and officials in the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: PTI