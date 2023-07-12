EAM S Jaishankar Interacts With Indian Community In Indonesia, Calls Them Beacon Of Change

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday interacted with the Indian community in Jakarta and highlighted the 'deep connections and commonalities' between Indian and Indonesian people. EAM Jaishankar is on a week-long visit to Indonesia and Thailand to hold a series of meetings, strengthen bilateral cooperation and discuss issues of mutual concern. In Jakarta, Jaishankar underscored the significance of the strong Indian business community and acknowledged the contribution they make.

Jaishankar discussed the positive changes that are happening in India and the emergence of a New India with the Indian diaspora. He also called on the Indians in Indonesia to take part in India’s growth story in the Amrit Kaal which describes India's hope for a better and more promising future, the country's vision of self-reliance and its goals of fulfilling the humanitarian obligations for the world. He noted that there are so many traditions and archaeological sites in India's Odisha that till now celebrate the Bali yatra.

"30 years ago India started its reforms, and by 1991 we realised that the growth model we're following is not yielding us the desired results. So then we started looking at ASEAN nations and particularly Indonesia [to achieve bilateral visions]. Many of you are the beneficiaries of the same 30 years relationships," said Jaishankar. "These relationships have served us very well, and the changes that are happening in India should not be seen in a vacuum," he added.

Indians in Indonesia 'beneficiaries to the 30-year change': Jaishankar

Indians in Indonesia contribute as 'beneficiaries to the 30-year change', particularly with respect to the ASEAN goals, and help India in reaffirming its multilateral bonds, stressed Jaishankar. He also hailed the initiatives that have helped the two countries to establish direct connectivity and encouraged the non-Indians to try the government of India's OCI services to obtain the multi-purpose, multiple entry, lifelong visa for visiting India. Jaishankar underscored the fast-developing healthcare systems in India, as he asked the Indian community in Indonesia to visit their native towns of origin and see the difference in the healthcare structures. "The smaller the town, the larger the change there is with respect to the medicinal and healthcare development," he said during the address.

EAM highlighted that India is the fastest-developing digital society, with a growing start-up culture in the world. "Our per capita data consumption is the highest and the cheapest," he stressed. The latter also underscored that an estimated 160 million people in India, which is more than the population of Japan, will own houses in India by 2040. "This is an India where all the benefits are given," said Jaishankar, adding that the country has also gone through a massive public service culture change as he evoked examples such as the passport renewal processes and filing of taxation. "If things have changed, it's also because we have changed for the better," said Jaishankar.