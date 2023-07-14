EAM S Jaishankar Meets China's Wang Yi, Discusses Importance Of Peace In Border Areas

Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar, on Friday met with China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, in a significant diplomatic engagement aimed at addressing outstanding issues between the two countries. Dr. Jaishankar took to Twitter to share an update on the meeting, stating, "Just concluded meeting with Director Wang Yi of the Office of the CPC Central Commission for Foreign Affairs. Discussed outstanding issues related to peace & tranquility in border areas. Our conversation also covered EAS/ARF agenda, BRICS and the Indo-Pacific."

Wang Yi holds the position of Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, a significant role within China's foreign policy apparatus. With extensive experience in diplomacy, Wang Yi has been an influential figure in shaping China's engagement with the international community. He has played a pivotal role in fostering relationships and representing China's interests on the global stage.

Friction at the border was the focal point

The meeting between S Jaishankar and Wang Yi centered on discussing outstanding issues related to peace and tranquility in the border areas. This dialogue is crucial in maintaining stability and promoting mutual understanding between India and China.

Furthermore, the conversation touched upon the East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) agenda, showcasing the shared interest in regional cooperation and multilateral engagements. The dialogue also encompassed discussions on BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) and the Indo-Pacific region, indicating a broader scope of engagement beyond bilateral matters.

A look at China's border disputes with different nations

China has border conflicts or disputes with several countries due to differing territorial claims or historical grievances. Here is an overview of the countries with whom China has border conflicts:

India

Border Dispute: China and India share a disputed border in the Himalayan region. The border dispute includes the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh (which China claims as South Tibet) and the Aksai Chin area (administered by China but claimed by India).

Line of Actual Control (LAC): The boundary between China and India is not clearly demarcated, leading to periodic tensions, border incidents, and military standoffs.

Bhutan

China and Bhutan have a border dispute over the Doklam plateau. China claims the area as part of its territory, while Bhutan asserts sovereignty over it. The Doklam standoff in 2017 between Indian and Chinese troops also involved the disputed area, as it is near the tri-junction of India, China, and Bhutan.

Taiwan

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and considers it a breakaway province that must be reunified with the mainland. However, Taiwan operates as a separate political entity with its own government, military, and constitution.

Vietnam

China and Vietnam have overlapping territorial claims in the South China Sea, particularly in the Paracel Islands and the Spratly Islands. The maritime boundary dispute has led to tensions, clashes, and competing territorial claims in the region.

Philippines

China and the Philippines have a territorial dispute in the South China Sea, particularly concerning the Scarborough Shoal and parts of the Spratly Islands. The Philippines initiated a case against China's claims in the South China Sea at the Permanent Court of Arbitration, which resulted in a landmark ruling in 2016.

Malaysia

China and Malaysia have overlapping territorial claims in the South China Sea, primarily in the Spratly Islands and maritime areas near the coast of Borneo. Disputes over resource-rich waters and fishing rights have been a source of contention.