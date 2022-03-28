EAM S Jaishankar Received By 4 Sri Lankan Ministers On Arrival In Colombo For BIMSTEC Meet

Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, who embarked on a bilateral visit to Sri Lanka recently, met with four ministers of the island nation at Colombo airport on Sunday evening. At the airport, Gamini Lokuge, the Minister of Energy, Johnston Fernando, the Minister of Highways, Prasanna Ranatunga, the Minister of Tourism, and D V Chanaka, the State Minister of Aviation and Export Zones Development, greeted Jaishankar in an unprecedented gesture.

Jaishankar arrived in Colombo on March 27 for a bilateral visit. The minister will also attend a meeting of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) during his visit. From March 28 to 30, the minister will be in Sri Lanka. This follows Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa's visit to India earlier this month and Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Professor G L Peiris' visit to India in February 2022.

"Arrived in Colombo for a bilateral visit and BIMSTEC meeting. Look forward to my discussions over the next two days," S Jaishankar Tweeted on March 27.

The bilateral meetings and interactions that EAM will have in Sri Lanka, according to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), emphasise the importance that Sri Lanka holds for its neighbour. Notably, EAM will also attend the BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting on March 29 in Colombo during his Sri Lanka visit.

It is pertinent to mention here that both the Maldives and Sri Lanka are India's significant maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region, and they hold a special place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'SAGAR' and 'Neighbourhood First' visions. Analysts believe the importance of India's close and friendly relations with the Maldives and Sri Lanka is demonstrated by EAM Jaishankar's visit.