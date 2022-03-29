EAM S Jaishankar Shows Concern Over Shortage Of Medicines In Sri Lanka; Assures Support

On a three-day visit to Sri Lanka, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar showed concern over the shortage of medicine in Sri Lanka. However, he was disturbed to know that scheduled surgeries were suspended due to the shortage of medicines in one of the hospitals in the country. He expressed his support by tweeting that he will be contacting the High Commissioner of India.

"Disturbed to see this news. Am asking High Commissioner Baglay to contact and discuss how India can help @IndiainSL #NeighbourhoodFirst", he tweeted on his official Twitter handle. However, after the EAM contacted the High Commissioner of India for help, the High Commission tweeted quoting the tweet of Dr. S. Jaishankar that the "High Commission contacted Prof. Lamawansa, Hon. VC and the Dean of Medical Faculty of Peradeniya University and requested to know their requirements for medicines to continue regular and scheduled surgeries", as per the official Twitter handle of the authorities.

Highlights of External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar's visit to Sri Lanka

EAM Jaishankar embarked on a three-day visit to Sri Lanka on March 27. He met Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on March 28. "Met with Indian Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar today, and I expressed my gratitude to the Government of #India for the invaluable assistance provided recently via the line of credit, on behalf of the people of #lka," said the official Twitter account of the Sri Lankan President.

Moreover, Jaishankar signed an agreement with the Sri Lankan PM on promoting Buddhist culture and heritage and virtually inaugurated the Jaffna Cultural Centre, specified with Indian assistance. India on Monday ensured southern neighbour Sri Lanka of constant assistance with the country facing its worst-ever economic trouble that can snowball into a domestic political crisis for the ruling party. Meanwhile, the minister, on the margins of the BIMSTEC ministerial, met his Thai contemporary, Don Pramudwinai to discuss the global and regional issues and also how BIMSTEC can progress forward. The Indian External Affairs Minister will also attend the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) meeting on March 29. PM Modi is also scheduled to address the summit virtually on March 30.

