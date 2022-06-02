EAM S Jaishankar To Embark On Five-day Visit To Slovakia, Czech Republic To Boost Ties

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar is set to embark on a five-day official trip to Slovakia and the Czech Republic from June 2 to June 6. The Ministry of External said in a press release that Jaishankar will be in Bratislava till June 4 and will call on Slovakian Prime minister Eduard Heger and Foreign and European Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok. It is to mention that the visit comes at a time when Europe is struggling with the implications of the Russia-Ukraine war and the issue is likely to figure in the the EAM's talks in both Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

MEA Jaishankar would also be attending the GLOBSEC 2022 Forum and speak on the topic ‘Taking Friendship to the Next Level: Allies in the Indo-Pacific Region’. On the sidelines of the forum, the External Affairs Minister would meet Austrian Minister of European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg.

In Czech Republic, between June 4 and June 6, EAM Jaishankar will hold discussions with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavský. In a statement, MEA said that Jaishankar and Lipavský’s meeting “will provide an opportunity for a comprehensive review of our bilateral cooperation”. It is to note here that the Czech Republic will be taking over the presidency of the European Union (EU) from July 1.

The MEA said, “In addition to meeting the political leadership of the two countries, EAM will also interact with a cross-section of our Diaspora, including Indian students in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.”

“India has traditionally enjoyed close and friendly ties with both Slovakia and the Czech Republic. EAM’s visit will impart further momentum to bilateral relations with the two Central European countries,” the ministry added.

Jaishankar meets Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday, May 27, met with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto as the latter made a brief halt in the Indian capital. Both the lawmakers held bilateral discussions wherein they inked an MoU on International Solar Alliance. It is pertinent to mention here that Hungary is one of the few European countries which has refused the EU's move to ban Russian fuels - a stance that is deemed to facilitate good mutual relations between both the countries.

India is pursuing its non-alignment policy: EAM

Meanw the EAM said India is pursuing its non-alignment policy amid the complex "polarised" geopolitical situation and the war in Ukraine. In an address to IIT Guwahati on June 1, Jaishankar explained that despite the polarization, a country must uphold its clear interest and remain confident in pursuing it in "harmony with the players" of the international landscape. He also underscored the significance of diplomacy under such circumstances, adding, that this is not the first time India is facing challenging times in terms of alignment.

"Every time the world polarises, it has its own complications and we are at the stage right now" given the war in Ukraine, EAM Jaishankar noted while speaking on the topic of 'Polarisation in Asia,' as quoted by PTI.

