EAM S Jaishankar To Visit Philippines On Feb 13; To Discuss Regional, International Issues

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will be visiting the Philippines from February 13 to 15 in order to discuss regional and international matters of mutual concern. The visit coincides with the signing of a $375 million deal by India to equip the Philippines with 290 km strike range BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles. This will be Jaishankar's first visit to the archipelagic country as External Affairs Minister, and he is scheduled to meet Teodoro Locsin Jr., the Philippines' Secretary of Foreign Affairs, to discuss bilateral relations, as per the official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier in November 2020, both countries had co-chaired the Joint Commission meeting on Bilateral Cooperation in virtual format. EAM Jaishankar is also expected to interact with the Indian community in Manila in addition to meeting with the Philippines' political elite. As per the MEA, the visit is likely to provide a boost to bilateral relations with key Indo-Pacific partners, Australia, and the Philippines, which is also a leading member of ASEAN.

India's BrahMos deal with Philippines

Atul D Rane, the CEO of the missile company, had previously stated that the BrahMos deal with the Philippines was India's first major military system supply to a foreign country. "This is India's first export agreement for a complete major weapon system and it sets the path for many more to follow," he added, as per ANI. The deal is said to be a huge step forward for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government in pushing defence exports. The DRDO and BrahMos Aerospace have been working together over the past few months to secure an export deal to friendly foreign countries.

India-Philippines relations

Shortly after both countries attained independence, India and the Philippines formally established diplomatic ties on November 26, 1949. India's 'Look East strategy' is a key pillar of its foreign policy, and it has resulted in stronger bilateral and regional connections. The Philippines has an embassy in New Delhi, while India has one in Manila. On July 11, 1952, the Philippines and India signed a Treaty of Friendship. The two sides established the Policy Consultation Talks in 2000. The talks, which are held every year and are led by senior officials from both nations' foreign ministries, are intended at discussing bilateral concerns as well as regional and international matters of mutual importance.

(With inputs from ANI)