EAM Speaks To Indian Diaspora In Bogota, Says World Is Recognising Capabilities, Contributions Of New India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the world is recognising the capabilities and contributions of a 'New India' as he underscored that there is a feeling that today's India has the ability to serve as a "bridge" between differing opinions and help find solutions to difficult issues.

During an interaction with the Indian community members in Bogota on Tuesday, Jaishankar also said that the world today is acknowledging the changes in India and getting more ready for India.

Jaishankar, the first External Affairs Minister to visit Columbia, also shared with the community members India's transformation into 'New India' and its global implications. "Underlined how the world is recognising the capabilities and contributions of a New India," he said.

Citing the Ukraine conflict or problems which deal with the developed world and the developing world, he told the Indian diaspora that "in all of this from all quarters, there is today that feeling that India is a country which in some way or the other can serve as a bridge as a someone who brings differing opinions together (and) helps to find a solution".

"In the last decade, we have built up a reputation as what we call a first responder. When something happens we are quick to move because we've developed our own capability within the country. And now we feel we are good enough, experienced enough and responsible enough to do that outside..." he said, citing the example of the recent earthquake in Turkiye where India sent its disaster rescue team within 24 hours.

Noting that there are some issues which trouble all countries in the world, the minister said that climate is one and here too there's been a big change in India's positioning, in India's image.

"We are seeing today as a climate leader, a country which has done a lot on solar energy, on renewables, which is actually coming up with a whole series of ideas and practices and institutions," he said.

He added that today a much more united global position on terrorism is at least partly due to the efforts that India has made in the last 10 years. "There is a feeling that today's India has the ability to bridge the difficult issues. And frankly, sometimes the difficult arguments of the day," he added.

He said that there is a much greater inclination on the part of the world to make an effort to understand India, that an India which is stronger, more powerful, more impactful. "There is a much greater willingness on the part of the world to make an effort to understand us and what we are," he said.

Jaishankar also talked about the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for the welfare of Indians abroad.

He lauded the Indian diaspora's contributions, saying the image of India in foreign countries is significantly shaped by the community. "In this era of globalisation, of technology, of mobility, Indians are making their presence felt everywhere," he added.

While responding to a question on dual citizenship, Jaishankar said that the issue involves security implications and not many big countries allow it.

During his stay in Colombia, Jaishankar would meet several top leaders of the country and review bilateral ties with his Colombian counterpart Alvaro Leyva Duran.

Jaishankar is on a nine-day trip to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic, his first visit as the external affairs minister to these Latin American countries and the Caribbean.