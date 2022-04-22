Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle Highlights Impact Of Climate Change On The Planet

On the occasion of Earth Day which falls on Friday, April 22, Google has highlighted the issue of climate change through its doodle. Google with an interactive doodle has spread the message about planet earth and the impact of climate change on it. The company said, "Acting now and together to live more sustainably is necessary to avoid the worst effects of climate change."

Google Doodle has used real time-lapse imagery from Google Earth and other sources to showcase the effect of climate change on the planet. The Doodle shows the impact of the climate crisis by using the real imagery from a Glacier retreat at the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa.

The images had been taken in December from 1986 to 2020 and shows how Mount Kilimanjaro looked in 1986 and how it presently looks in 2020. Another imagery used by Google gives a glacier retreat in Greenland and its images have been taken from 2000 to 2020. The third imagery shows the Great Barrier Reef in Australia and their images have been captured from March to May in 2016. The last Google Doodle showcases Harz forests in Elend, Germany and images have been taken from 1995 to 2020. According to Google, forests have been destroyed by bark beetle infestation due to the rise in temperatures and drought.

Today’s #EarthDay #GoogleDoodle addresses one of the most pressing topics of our time: climate change.



Using real time-lapse imagery from #GoogleEarth and other sources, tune in all day to see the impact of climate change across our planet 🌎



→ https://t.co/3IQ6D5wJSu pic.twitter.com/tNaO7LbaKl — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) April 22, 2022

Earth Day

Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22 to create awareness about environmental issues. According to EarthDay.org, Earth Day has been celebrated since 1970 and the theme for Earth Day 2022 is "Invest In Our Planet." On April 22, 1970, 20 million Americans, which was 10% of the US population at the time took to the streets, universities, auditoriums and cities to protest against environmental deterioration. The day has been celebrated since 1970 and people celebrate the day by participating in environmental awareness activities and working towards issues that the planet Earth is currently facing.

(Image: @GoogleDoodles/Twitter)