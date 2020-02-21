5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Palu City In Sulawesi Island Indonesia

An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude has reportedly hit the city of Palu in Sulawesi, Indonesia on Sunday, as per the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake struck 129 km, approximately 80 miles southeast of the city at a depth of 10km. The calamity reportedly revived from the originally reported magnitude of 5.8 and depth of 36km.

No damage to property or human casualty

According to the immediate reports, there is no damage caused to the property or human casualty confirmed so far.

Previously, a tsunami disaster killed more than 2,000 people on Sulawesi island two years ago, and a severe earthquake of 6.5 magnitude hit the region in September last year claiming at least 30 lives.

