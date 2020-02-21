The Debate
5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Palu City In Sulawesi Island Indonesia

Rest of the World News

An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude has reportedly hit the city of Palu in Sulawesi, Indonesia on Sunday, as per the U.S. Geological Survey.

earthquake

An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude has reportedly hit the city of Palu in Sulawesi, Indonesia on Sunday, as per the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake struck 129 km, approximately 80 miles southeast of the city at a depth of 10km. The calamity reportedly revived from the originally reported magnitude of 5.8 and depth of 36km.

Read Louisiana Helping Puerto Rico With Earthquake Recovery

Read Low Intensity Earthquake Hits J&K

No damage to property or human casualty

According to the immediate reports, there is no damage caused to the property or human casualty confirmed so far.

Previously, a tsunami disaster killed more than 2,000 people on Sulawesi island two years ago, and a severe earthquake of 6.5 magnitude hit the region in September last year claiming at least 30 lives.

Read Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake Strikes Off Coast Of Jamaica

Read Death Toll From Eastern Turkey Earthquake Climbs To 21

