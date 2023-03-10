Earthquake Of 4.1 Magnitude Hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad: National Centre For Seismology

Afghanistan was struck by an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter scale on March 10 around 8:00 am IST. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 166 kilometres, 70.63 degrees longitude, and 36.19 degrees latitude, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

In a tweet, the NCS said: "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 10-03-2023, 07:57:21 IST, Lat: 36.19 & Long: 70.63, Depth: 166 Km ,Location: 101km S of Fayzabad, Afghanistan."

Similarly on Wednesday, Afghanistan was struck by an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale at around 1:40 am IST. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 136 kilometres, 69.51 degrees longitude, and 34.53 degrees latitude, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

Taking to Twitter, the NCS said: "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 08-03-2023, 01:40:47 IST, Lat: 34.53 & Long: 69.51, Depth: 136 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Turkey's earthquake claimed more than 45,000 lives

Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced that the deadly earthquakes that shook the nation last month have claimed the lives of 45,968 people in total. Speaking in the southern Turkish city of Antakya, which was ravaged by the earthquake, Soylu said that 4,267 of those murdered in Turkey were Syrian nationals.

One month after a massive earthquake devastated parts of Turkey and Syria, hundreds of thousands of people still need housing and sanitation, and a USD $1 billion appeal to aid survivors is just 10% funded, hindering efforts to solve the humanitarian tragedy, a UN official said.

The February 6 earthquake and its severe aftershocks caused up to 47,000 fatalities, 214,000 damaged or destroyed buildings, and hundreds of thousands of displaced people, making it the worst disaster in modern Turkish history. UN estimates that the earthquake in Syria killed about 6,000 people, the majority of whom were in the rebel-controlled northwest.

Almost two million people have been evacuated from the earthquake-devastated region, according to Turkish government statistics. Almost 1.4 million people have relocated to tent communities, while 46,000 individuals have been given container dwellings. Others, according to the authorities, are residing in guesthouses and hostels.