Earthquake Of 4.2 Magnitude Hits Afghanistan: National Centre For Seismology

Afghanistan was struck by an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale on March 8 around 1:40 am IST. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 136 kilometres, 69.51 degrees longitude, and 34.53 degrees latitude, according to the National Centre for Seismology. In a tweet, the NCS said: "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 08-03-2023, 01:40:47 IST, Lat: 34.53 & Long: 69.51, Depth: 136 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Similarly, last week, Afghanistan was hit by another quake of magnitude 4.1 which struck the Fayzabad region of Afghanistan at 2:35 am IST on March 2. The NCS stated that the earthquake struck at a depth of 245 kilometres at a latitude of 37.73 and a longitude of 73.47. In a tweet, they said "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 02-03-2023, 02:35:57 IST, Lat: 37.73 & Long: 73.47, Depth: 245 Km, Location: 267km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan."

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 02-03-2023, 02:35:57 IST, Lat: 37.73 & Long: 73.47, Depth: 245 Km ,Location: 267km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/WlTpOROtRj@Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/JOu00tVO8v — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) March 1, 2023

Turkey earthquake has left over 45,000 casulties

Suleyman Soylu, Turkey's interior minister, reported on Saturday that a total of 45,968 people have died as a result of the devastating earthquakes that struck the country last month. Speaking in the earthquake-devastated southern city of Antakya, Soylu said that 4,267 of those killed in Turkey were nationals of Syria.

Hundreds of thousands of people still require shelter and sanitation one month after a strong earthquake ravaged portions of Turkey and Syria, and a USD1 billion appeal to help survivors is just 10% financed, impeding attempts to address the humanitarian catastrophe, a UN official said on Monday.

The earthquake on February 6 and its powerful aftershocks left up to 47,000 people dead, 214,000 buildings damaged or destroyed, and hundreds of thousands of people homeless, making it the biggest tragedy in Turkey's modern history. According to UN estimates, the earthquake in Syria killed almost 6,000 people, mostly in the rebel-held northwest.

According to Turkish government statistics, about two million survivors have been evacuated from the earthquake-devastated region. A total of 46,000 people have been relocated to container homes, while more than 1.4 million people have settled in tents. The government claims that others are residing in guesthouses and dorms.