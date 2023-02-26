Earthquake Of 4.3 Magnitude Jolts Afghanistan's Fayzabad; No Casualties Reported

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on Sunday at 02:14:52 am IST, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). Taking to Twitter, NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 26-02-2023, 02:14:52 IST, Lat: 38.10 & Long: 73.39, Depth: 180 Km, Location: 273km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan." The epicenter was 273 km east northeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at a depth of 180 kilometers, a latitude of 38.10, and a longitude of 73.39. There have been no reports of casualties.

Earthquakes hit Afghanistan

Recently, the country was hit by an earthquake of a magnitude of 6.8 on Thursday, February 23 at 06:07 am in the morning. The tremors were also felt in Tajikistan, near China's border. The epicenter of the earthquake was 265 km away from Faizabad, located at Latitude: 38.01 & Longitude: 73.33. Taking to the social media platform, NSC wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.7, Occurred on 23-02-2023, 06:07:44 IST, Lat: 38.01 & Long: 73.33, Depth: 113 Km, Location: 265km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan."

Earthquakes in Afghanistan come after the following devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. The countries, Turkey and Syria, have been coping with the devastation and dealing with the tragic natural disaster. Over 47,000 people have been killed and hundreds of thousands of homes have been destroyed.