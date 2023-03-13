Earthquake Of 4.7 Magnitude Hits Peru: United States Geological Survey

Peru was struck by an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter scale on March 13. The quake struck 48 kilometre south west of Alianza Cristiana, Peru, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The earthquake occurred at 03:11:49 (UTC+05:30) and hit Alianza Cristiana, Peru on Monday, at a depth of 108.3 km, the USGS informed. The epicentre was 3.868°S and 76.622°W, respectively. No casualties have been reported yet.

1970 Peru earthquake claimed approximately 70,000 lives

The Ancash earthquake of 1970, also known as the Great Peruvian Earthquake, occurred on May 31, 1970, off the coast of Peru, and it was followed by a significant landslip. Over 70,000 people lost their lives. Almost 25 kilometres to the west of Chimbote, a fishing port in Ancash, in north-central Peru, was where the earthquake's epicentre was located: under the Pacific Ocean. It happened locally at around 3:20 PM and had a moment magnitude of 7.9.

Many of the fatalities died as a result of landslides that the earthquake caused, and tens of thousands of people were killed or injured when their homes or places of business fell. The tallest mountain in Peru, Mount Huascarán, which is situated in the west-central Andes, is where the most severe landslip occurred.

Turkey's earthquake claimed more than 45,000 lives

Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced that the deadly earthquakes that shook the nation last month have claimed the lives of 45,968 people in total. Speaking in the southern Turkish city of Antakya, which was ravaged by the earthquake, Soylu said that 4,267 of those murdered in Turkey were Syrian nationals.

One month after a massive earthquake devastated parts of Turkey and Syria, hundreds of thousands of people still need housing and sanitation, and a $1 billion appeal to aid survivors is just 10% funded, hindering efforts to solve the humanitarian tragedy, a UN official said.

The February 6 earthquake and its severe aftershocks caused up to 47,000 fatalities, 214,000 damaged or destroyed buildings, and hundreds of thousands of displaced people, making it the worst disaster in modern Turkish history. UN estimates that the earthquake in Syria killed about 6,000 people, the majority of whom were in the rebel-controlled northwest.

Almost two million people have been evacuated from the earthquake-devastated region, according to Turkish government statistics. Almost 1.4 million people have relocated to tent communities, while 46,000 individuals have been given container dwellings. Others, according to the authorities, are residing in guesthouses and hostels.