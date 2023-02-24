Earthquake Of 6.2 Magnitude Jolts Indonesia's Halmahera, No Casualties Reported

Indonesia was hit by an earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale on Friday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake's origin was at a depth of 99 kilometers. It jolted Indonesia's Halmahera at 01:32:47 IST. "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 24-02-2023, 01:32:47 IST, Lat: 3.28 & Long: 128.36, Depth: 99 Km, Location: North of Halmahera, Indonesia," the NCS said in a tweet. So far, no casualties have been reported.

On the other hand, the US Geological Survey (USGS) tweeted that preliminary information showed that the "notable" earthquake occurred 177 kilometers north of the town of Tobelo. The earthquake comes just a day after a strong earthquake of magnitude 6.8 hit Tajikistan.

6.8 earthquake hits Tajikistan

In the wee hours of Thursday, a massive earthquake ripped through Tajikistan's eastern region. As per the USGS, its epicenter was located about 67 kilometers west of Murghob, a sparsely populated town. Effects of the earthquake were also felt in China's Xinjiang and the border shared between the two countries.

About 20 minutes after, a 5.0 magnitude aftershock hit the region. However, "little or no population" was exposed to landslides that could be triggered due to the quake. Lately, the world has rattled with several big earthquakes, including the ones that hit Turkey and Syria earlier this month and claimed the lives of thousands of people.