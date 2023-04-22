Earthquake Of 6.2 Magnitude Strikes Timor-Leste's Dili, No Tsunami Advisory Issued

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 jolted the northern part of Dili, which is the capital of the Asian country of Timor-Leste. According to the National Center of Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck the region on Saturday at 1:53 pm (local time). The earthquake that struck the region on Saturday was of a depth of 51 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 22-04-2023, 13:53:47 IST, Lat: -5.35 & Long: 125.69, Depth: 51 Km, Location: 356km N of Dili, Timor-Leste,” the National Center for Seismology said in an update on Twitter. No casualties have been reported as of now.

Earthquakes are a frequent occurrence in the island

The region witnesses multiple earthquakes every year. The reason behind the frequent earthquake is the fact that Timor Island is actually located in the middle of several distinct tectonic provinces that were developed initially by rifting and drifting away from the Australian plate. According to the World Bank, the region is vulnerable to several natural hazards. The country witnesses massive floods every year, but earthquakes are a frequent occurrence in the island region as well.

In May last year, the country was struck by a massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitudes whose tremors were felt in Darwin, Australia. While the Tsunami warnings were dismissed the earthquake was so strong that it prompted some people in the country’s capital to flee from their homes. The impact of the May earthquake was so severe that the Indonesian authorities also urged the people in the nearby regions to remain alert.