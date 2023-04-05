Earthquake Of 6.4 Magnitude Strikes Costa Rica's San Jose, No Reports Of Casualties

Costa Rica's capital San Jose was hit by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday, said the National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake occurred in the early morning of Wednesday, around 3:50 am and at the depth of 31 km. Although there have been no reports of casualties from the area where the quake came. Taking to Twitter, NCS wrote: "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.4, Occurred on 05-04-2023, 03:48:15 IST, Lat: 7.54 & Long: -82.33, Depth: 31 Km, Location: 328km SE of San Jose, Costa Rica."



Earthquakes in Costa Rica

In July 2022, a powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Panama and Costa Rica on Wednesday afternoon, however, it was relatively far from the largest population centres and no reports of damage were reported. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicentre of the quake was off the Pacific coast of Panama and Costa Rica’s shared border. This is about 30 miles south of Punta de Burica, Panama, reported Associated Press. The earthquake occurred at a depth of about six miles. However, the tremors have not been felt in Panama’s capital. Although, there was shaking in some parts of western Panama and Costa Rica, reported AP. Puerto Armuelles, Panama, which is around 47 miles north of the epicentre, resident Patricia Ortíz told to Associated Press that within seconds of the shaking the power went out. Further, she added, It was “very strong, I think the strongest in recent years." Even at that time, there were no reports of casualties injuries or damage.