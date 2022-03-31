Earthquake Of 6.6 Magnitude Strikes Eastern Noumea; No Casualties Reported

In a key development, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter Scale struck the East of Noumea, New Caledonia at 02:27 a.m. (local time) on March 31, according to the National Center of Seismology. The epicentre of the quake was initially located at 22.579 degrees south latitude and 170.354 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10.0 kilometres, located nearly 407km east of Noumea, according to a tweet by NCS. "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.6, Occurred on 31-03-2022, 02:27:01 IST, Lat: -22.661 & Long: 170.384, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 407km E of Noumea, New Caledonia for more information Download the BhooKamp App," NCS wrote on Twitter.

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.6, Occurred on 31-03-2022, 02:27:01 IST, Lat: -22.661 & Long: 170.384, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 407km E of Noumea, New Caledonia for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/iSOpUmvdA4 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/xT0ho2G5HD — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) March 30, 2022

Considering that the earthquake transpired roughly 278 kilometers east of New Caledonia, the National Center for Seismology examined the possibilities of whether or not it would trigger a tsunami that would strike the region. According to US Geological Survey, earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hit the Tadine region in New Caledonia. Mentioning the same, USGS wrote on Twitter - “Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.0 — 272 km ESE of Tadine, New Caledonia." Furthermore, the agency also provided further details concerning the earthquake in a link attached to the tweet.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.8 - 278 km ESE of Tadine, New Caledonia https://t.co/wTPIKOxg3Z — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) March 31, 2022

No damage to property reported after the earthquake

According to news agency ANI, no risk was predicted by the experts and no alerts for tsunami were raised. Moreover, there was no damage to property and no casualties to local people were reported so far. Moreover, further details regarding the incident are yet to be revealed. The experts have not raised any warnings regarding the earthquake in New Caledonia so far.

